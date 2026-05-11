Fulham eye Filipe Luis as potential Marco Silva replacement - sources

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Filipe Luis was dismissed by Flamengo in March. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images

Fulham are eyeing Filipe Luis as a potential replacement for manager Marco Silva should he leave the London club this summer, sources have told ESPN Brasil.

Silva has had a three-year contract offer on the table for several months but has yet to issue a response, sources said.

The Portuguese coach plans to make a decision on his future once the season is complete.

Benfica could also be an option for Silva too, sources tell ESPN Brasil, with the Portuguese giants making him a top target should the club lose Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid.

Filipe Luis has been a free agent since March when he was dismissed by Flamengo. He is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, who also happens to have Silva and Mourinho among his clients.

Filipe Luis, who had spells at Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Flamengo as a player, was sacked as manager by the Brazilian club in the days following an 8-0 victory.

However, he did win several trophies during his time in charge including the Brazilian Serie A league title, Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

Information from ESPN Brasil's Bruno Andrade contributed to this report.