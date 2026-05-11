Napoli loss to Bologna sets up crowded Serie A top-4 race

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NAPLES, Italy -- A stoppage time goal from Jonathan Rowe gave Bologna a 3-2 win against Napoli in a pulsating Serie A encounter on Monday that leaves the race for the top four in Italy extremely tight.

The result -- only the second home defeat of the season for Napoli -- lifted Bologna into eighth place above Udinese and Lazio with two rounds remaining. The race for the Champions League places sees five teams competing for three spots with Inter Milan having sailed away to the title already.

Napoli remained in second place despite the loss, two points ahead of Juventus and three above AC Milan and Roma. Como clinched a first European berth in club history over the weekend, but Cesc Fabregas' team may now be dreaming of more as dropped points by Milan and Napoli leave them with a realistic shot at crashing the party pending the results of the final two weeks of the season.

Federico Bernardeschi put visiting Bologna 1-0 up after nine minutes with a rifled shot into the roof of the net and Riccardo Orsolini added a second from the penalty spot 11 minutes before the break.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back for Napoli in first-half stoppage time and Alisson Santos slotted home a neat layoff from Rasmus Hojlund early in the second half to level the scores.

However, Bologna seized the win in the 91st when Rowe acrobatically converted after Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could only parry Juan Miranda's fierce shot.

With the table set up as it is, European places in Serie A could easily take until the final round of matches on May 24 to be settled.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.