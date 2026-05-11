'Sea of blaugrana' celebrate at Barcelona LaLiga title parade

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BARCELONA, Spain -- The streets of Barcelona turned into a "sea of blaugrana" Monday to celebrate the team's La Liga title win.

Spanish media reported that over 750,000 people turned out to honor Barcelona, who defeated Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday at Camp Nou to clinch a second consecutive league title.

The win gave the Catalan club an insurmountable 14-point lead over second-placed Madrid with three matches remaining.

The team paraded on open buses through city streets to celebrate the club's 29th league title.

"Barcelona once again showed its passion for Barça," the club said. "The streets became a sea of blaugrana devoted to a team that continues to write successful chapters in its history and that celebrated these new titles surrounded by its people."

Barcelona still have three games left and can become just the third team in LaLiga history to hit the 100-point mark if they win the rest of their games. Hansi Flick's side is currently on 91 points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.