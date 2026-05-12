Chrigor looms large as Selangor look to secure ASEAN Club Championship final berth

Selangor hold the advantage over Thep Xanh Nam Dịnh in the ASEAN Club Championship semis after a Chrigor double handed them a 2-1 first-leg win. (0:29)

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Considering their status as one of Malaysian football's traditional powerhouses, it is impossible to ignore the fact that Selangor have not lifted a major trophy for over a decade now.

Their 33 Malaysia Cup triumphs remains a record by some margin and still holds plenty of weight, although the Malaysia Super League has since taken over as the country's premier competition.

In terms of being league champions, it is an achievement that has escaped the Red Giants since 2010. Even their most recent Malaysia Cup triumph was all the way back in 2015.

But while domestic success continues to look elusive as long as Johor Darul Ta'zim stay miles ahead of the chasing pack, regional glory could just be on the cards for Selangor.

The Red Giants head into their semifinal second leg in the ASEAN Club Championship -- officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup -- on Wednesday holding a 2-1 aggregate lead over Thép Xanh Nam Định.

The Vietnamese outfit remain a formidable challenge despite falling to defeat in Petaling Jaya last week -- their first of the campaign following an impressive record of four wins and a draw in the group stage.

Going over and getting a result in Ninh Bình is never a straightforward proposition yet Selangor have reason to be optimistic in their prospects, especially when they have a certain Chrigor leading the line.

It was a brace from the Brazilian that inspired the first-leg victory over Nam Định. He also finished the Super League campaign at the weekend by setting a new club record of 40 goals in all competition in a single season -- which he could still add to.

And while this is only his first season with Selangor, he is aware of what potential silverware would mean for his success-starved club.

"We know this [reaching the ASEAN Club Championship final] is very important for us and the club, but we also know it [will be] difficult [as] there's a little bit of pressure because it's been ten years," said Chrigor.

"But we are always together and have one more game to go to the final. It's a difficult game but we know we can do it.

"Football today is about confidence. My team-mates have given this to me and I know, when the ball comes, I can be relaxed because they have the confidence in me to score. When I control the ball, I can be calm."

The qualities Chrigor brings to Selangor is not lost on coach Kim Pan-Gon, who stresses it is not just his ability to find the back of the net that helps the team.

"We trust Chrigor," said Kim. "Our players [try to] support him [by delivering] a better ball so that he can score.

"He's not only attacking. He contributes to the defending as well.

"He works hard and has leadership to help the team harmony. He's never selfish [and] takes care of the other players. He's a great player."

Kim, who only took over at the helm in January but is no stranger to the scene given his time in charge of the Malaysia national team, is also aware of the stakes given Selangor's prolonged trophy drought.

"We go with a one-goal advantage," the South Korean added. "I can't be comfortable.

"Nam Định are very strong at home. We saw in all their home games that they are strong. We will be prepared for this.

"We will strongly resist them. We will not lose this opportunity."