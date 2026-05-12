Messi's MLS salary jumps to $28.3M as Inter Miami dominates spending

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi remains Major League Soccer's highest-paid player for the third year running, though he received a significant raise this season.
According to data released by the MLS Players Association, Messi's total guaranteed compensation this season is $28.33m million compared to $20.45m in 2025.
As in previous years, the amount reflects just the playing portion of Messi's compensation. Last October, Messi signed a contract extension through the 2028 campaign.
Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas told Bloomberg in March that Messi's total income is between $70-$80m per year. Messi is expected to acquire an equity stake in the club once he retires.
LAFC forward Son Heung-min ranked second with a guaranteed compensation of $11.15m, followed by Messi's Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul at $9.6 million. San Diego forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is in fourth position at $9.33m, despite being frozen out by the club and not playing a single minute this season. Atlanta United's Miguel Almirón is in fifth place at $7.87m.
The union typically does two salary releases per year.
Miami continued to dominate the rest of the league in terms of total guaranteed compensation per team. The Herons checked in at $54.57m, which is $7.7m more than the league record they set at this time a year ago.
The amount is also more than double that of all but two other teams. LAFC's total outlay is $32.65m, followed by Atlanta United at $27.88m, the LA Galaxy at $26.43m, and the Vancouver Whitecaps - who are for sale and under threat of relocation -- at 24.56m.
Reigning Supporters Shield holders, the Philadelphia Union are the league's lowest spenders at $11.70m, followed by Sporting Kansas City ($12.36m), CF Montreal ($13.42m), Orlando City ($13.73 million) and the Colorado Rapids ($14.13m).
The average guaranteed compensation for the entire player pool is $688,816, up 6.1% from the spring of 2025 mark of $649,199. The rise in median salary slowed, increasing 3.6% from $339,876 this time a year ago to $352,104 now. All told, 133 players have a guaranteed compensation of at least $1m, compared to 131 a year ago.
MLS and the MLSPA are in the sixth year of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was agreed upon in February of 2021. The current CBA runs through the end of the 2027 season, but with MLS moving to a summer/spring calendar starting next year, including a so-called "sprint season" in the first half of 2027, it's possible that those terms could be altered.
Total Guaranteed Compensation per team
1. Inter Miami - $54.57 million
2. LAFC - $32.65 million
3. Atlanta United - $27.88 million
4. LA Galaxy - $26.43 million
5. Vancouver Whitecaps - $24,56 million
6. San Diego FC - $24.39 million
7. FC Cincinnati - $23.47 million
8. Nashville SC - $22.99 million
9. Columbus Crew - $22.34 million
10. Chicago Fire - $21.73 million
11. New York Red Bulls - $21.65 million
12. New York City FC - $21.54 million
13. Charlotte FC - $21.46 million
14. Toronto FC - $21.39 million
15. Houston Dynamo - $20.91 million
16. Austin FC - $19.89 million
17. New England Revolution - $19.41 million
18. Seattle Sounders - $19.09 million
19. St. Louis City - $18.81 million
20. Portland Timbers - $18.45 million
21. San Jose Earthquakes - $15.83 million
22. Minnesota United - $15.55 million
23. Real Salt Lake - $15.29 million
24. D.C. United - $14.55 million
25. FC Dallas - $14.54 million
26. Colorado Rapids - $14.13 million
27. Orlando City - $13.73 million
28. CF Montreal - $13.42 million
29. Sporting Kansas City - $12.36 million
30. Philadelphia Union - $11.70 million