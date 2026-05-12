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          Messi's MLS salary jumps to $28.3M as Inter Miami dominates spending

          • Jeff CarlisleMay 12, 2026, 06:01 PM
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              Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the U.S. national team for ESPN FC.

          Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi remains Major League Soccer's highest-paid player for the third year running, though he received a significant raise this season.

          According to data released by the MLS Players Association, Messi's total guaranteed compensation this season is $28.33m million compared to $20.45m in 2025.

          As in previous years, the amount reflects just the playing portion of Messi's compensation. Last October, Messi signed a contract extension through the 2028 campaign.

          Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas told Bloomberg in March that Messi's total income is between $70-$80m per year. Messi is expected to acquire an equity stake in the club once he retires.

          LAFC forward Son Heung-min ranked second with a guaranteed compensation of $11.15m, followed by Messi's Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul at $9.6 million. San Diego forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is in fourth position at $9.33m, despite being frozen out by the club and not playing a single minute this season. Atlanta United's Miguel Almirón is in fifth place at $7.87m.

          The union typically does two salary releases per year.

          Miami continued to dominate the rest of the league in terms of total guaranteed compensation per team. The Herons checked in at $54.57m, which is $7.7m more than the league record they set at this time a year ago.

          The amount is also more than double that of all but two other teams. LAFC's total outlay is $32.65m, followed by Atlanta United at $27.88m, the LA Galaxy at $26.43m, and the Vancouver Whitecaps - who are for sale and under threat of relocation -- at 24.56m.

          Reigning Supporters Shield holders, the Philadelphia Union are the league's lowest spenders at $11.70m, followed by Sporting Kansas City ($12.36m), CF Montreal ($13.42m), Orlando City ($13.73 million) and the Colorado Rapids ($14.13m).

          The average guaranteed compensation for the entire player pool is $688,816, up 6.1% from the spring of 2025 mark of $649,199. The rise in median salary slowed, increasing 3.6% from $339,876 this time a year ago to $352,104 now. All told, 133 players have a guaranteed compensation of at least $1m, compared to 131 a year ago.

          MLS and the MLSPA are in the sixth year of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was agreed upon in February of 2021. The current CBA runs through the end of the 2027 season, but with MLS moving to a summer/spring calendar starting next year, including a so-called "sprint season" in the first half of 2027, it's possible that those terms could be altered.

          Total Guaranteed Compensation per team

          1. Inter Miami - $54.57 million
          2. LAFC - $32.65 million
          3. Atlanta United - $27.88 million
          4. LA Galaxy - $26.43 million
          5. Vancouver Whitecaps - $24,56 million
          6. San Diego FC - $24.39 million
          7. FC Cincinnati - $23.47 million
          8. Nashville SC - $22.99 million
          9. Columbus Crew - $22.34 million
          10. Chicago Fire - $21.73 million
          11. New York Red Bulls - $21.65 million
          12. New York City FC - $21.54 million
          13. Charlotte FC - $21.46 million
          14. Toronto FC - $21.39 million
          15. Houston Dynamo - $20.91 million
          16. Austin FC - $19.89 million
          17. New England Revolution - $19.41 million
          18. Seattle Sounders - $19.09 million
          19. St. Louis City - $18.81 million
          20. Portland Timbers - $18.45 million
          21. San Jose Earthquakes - $15.83 million
          22. Minnesota United - $15.55 million
          23. Real Salt Lake - $15.29 million
          24. D.C. United - $14.55 million
          25. FC Dallas - $14.54 million
          26. Colorado Rapids - $14.13 million
          27. Orlando City - $13.73 million
          28. CF Montreal - $13.42 million
          29. Sporting Kansas City - $12.36 million
          30. Philadelphia Union - $11.70 million