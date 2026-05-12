Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look to Martinez as Alisson replacement

Don Hutchison says that Liverpool's ownership "need to have a conversation" about changing manager from Arne Slot "to someone better out there like Xabi Alonso." (1:33)

Hutchison: Liverpool cannot lose window with so many managers available (1:33)

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Liverpool's move to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is gaining momentum, while Manchester United want to make at least five signings in the summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez nearly left the club over the summer. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

- Liverpool's move to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is gaining momentum, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Reds are assessing their options in case Alisson Becker leaves in the summer. Juventus are hoping to sign the Brazil international, who only has a year left on his contract at Anfield. Meanwhile, the possibility of bringing in Martinez has alerted various other clubs alongside Liverpool, with Villa looking at Manchester City's James Trafford as a possible replacement.

- Manchester United want to make at least five signings in the summer, according to The Sun, and their intention is to bring in three midfielders, a left back and a back-up striker. For midfield, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba have been tracked, while informal dialogue has been held with the representatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers' João Gomes and West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes is admired. It is also likely that there will be an opportunity to sign Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni. For left back, Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly has been recommended as an option to compete with Luke Shaw.

- Real Madrid have held long-term discussions regarding Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz, as reported by Tuttosport. It would be almost impossible for the 21-year-old to leave the Bianconeri this summer after renewing his contract, but Los Blancos want a pre-emptive right to sign the Turkey international if he decides to leave in the future. There could also be players going the other way in the deal, with Real Madrid possibly holding an option to re-sign them, and forwards Brahim Díaz and Gonzalo García have been linked.

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with Bayern Munich, AC Milan, West Ham United and Manchester United by Corriere dello Sport. The 26-year-old's contract expires in the summer, and there is no guarantee that the two parties will be able to agree on a renewal. Bayern have already come forward to show their interest, and Milan could make a move if manager Massimiliano Allegri stays, while West Ham and Man United have reportedly been interested since the summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain aren't looking to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, which opens up a move for Barcelona as they look to find a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, as reported by Sport. Despite reports elsewhere linking Les Parisiens with the 26-year-old Argentina international, he isn't currently in Luis Enrique's plans but Barcelona could face competition from Champions League finalists Arsenal as they aim to complete the signing.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:33 Hutchison: Barcelona signing Marcus Rashford makes sense economically Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens discuss which style of players Barcelona need to bring in to fit Hansi Flick's style of play.

- Some Premier League clubs have shown an interest in USMNT and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. (Nicolo Schira)

- Juventus are interested in signing Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and John Stones as free agents. They are also looking at Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae, Real Madrid defender David Alaba and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. (Tuttosport)

- Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton are interested in forward Jarrod Bowen, who could leave West Ham United even if they stay up. (Daily Mail)

- Atalanta midfielder Ederson is willing to join Manchester United, while Atletico Madrid won't try to sign the 26-year-old due to the €50 million fee required. (TEAMtalk)

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- Liverpool are determined to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the summer, despite his transfer being valued at €100 million. (TEAMtalk)

- Striker Serhou Guirassy wants to leave Borussia Dortmund with AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Fenerbahce currently the main clubs interested. (Sky Germany)

- Newcastle United, Chelsea and Juventus all want to sign Al Hilal striker Darwin Nunez. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City want to sign teenage Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn and loan him to Bayer Leverkusen, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have also shown interest. (Sky Germany)

- Everton's efforts to sign Roma right back Wesley Franca will be damaged if they are unable to qualify for European football, with Arsenal and Liverpool also interested in him. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City are monitoring Lille striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea have met with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola but Xabi Alonso, Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva could be brought in. (Sun)

- David de Gea wants to stay with Fiorentina, despite the goalkeeper receiving interest from Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Lazio's Mario Gila and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise's Anan Khalaili are concrete options as Napoli look to strengthen their backline. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Chelsea are tracking 16-year-old Hakala and Ghana U17 striker Robinho Yao Gavi, while Napoli also plan to scout him. (TEAMtalk)