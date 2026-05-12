What Tottenham and West Ham need to happen to ensure their own Premier League survival

The 'FC TV' crew react to Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League. (2:10)

Do West Ham still have a chance of staying up over Tottenham? (2:10)

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The relegation battle that once threatened to drag multiple teams into its doom spiral has narrowed to a fine point, leaving just Tottenham and West Ham in a fight for survival.

After West Ham fell to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Spurs were presented with a golden opportunity to open up a four-point gap on their relegation rivals against Leeds on Monday.

But the pressure caught up with Roberto De Zerbi's men as they were held to a 1-1 home draw against the already safe Leeds, leaving the door ajar for the east London side.

The result means Spurs sit two points above 18th-placed West Ham and begs the question -- was it one point gained or two precious points dropped?

With just two games remaining in the campaign, both teams know the paths they must travel to avoid the drop.

What do Tottenham need to happen for them to stay up at West Ham's expense?

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw against Leeds. Getty

Spurs' fate lies in their own hands after a recent resurgence saw them pick up eight points from their last four games.

If they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Everton in north London, then they're playing Premier League football next season -- simple as that.

But West Ham visit Newcastle on Sunday, and a win will see them leapfrog Spurs. If that happens, De Zerbi's side will need to earn at least one point at Chelsea to rise out of the relegation zone again on goal difference, which is 11 goals better than West Ham's.

If Nuno Espirito Santo's side draw, Tottenham will still be in the driver's seat again with a one point advantage.

If West Ham lose to Newcastle, a point from Spurs' remaining two games will almost certainly suffice for their safety due to their superior goal difference.

Opta may give De Zerbi's side a promising chance of 86.6% to survive, but their records for the remaining two fixtures aren't as encouraging.

They're tasked with a tall order at Stamford Bridge, a place where they have only ever registered one Premier League win, followed by a season finale against Everton at home, where they are yet to register a league win in 2026.

What do West Ham need to happen for them to stay up at Tottenham's expense?

West Ham suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. Getty

The pressure weighs heavier on West Ham, who don't have the luxury of controlling their own fate.

Callum Wilson's late equaliser at Arsenal which was controversially ruled out by VAR, may prove to be season-defining, as that point could have set up a much closer battle in the remaining two games.

Spurs' result against Leeds, alleviated some pressure, as, if they had won, and West Ham went on to lose to Newcastle on Sunday, their relegation would have been confirmed then and there.

But if the east London club win on Sunday and leapfrog Spurs, they will be hoping their rivals continue their rotten form at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as a Tottenham defeat would put West Ham's future back in their own hands heading into the last day of the season.

If West Ham draw at Newcastle, they will need Spurs to fail to win both of their last two games, with Nuno's men beating Leeds in their last match, to survive by the skin of their teeth.

Should West Ham lose at St James' Park, they will need Spurs to leave west London empty handed and hope De Zerbi's team slip up again against Everton, while they beat Leeds.

Opta's predictions

Opta predicts a significantly greater chance of survival for Spurs -- boosted to 86.65% after their draw against Leeds.

But Spurs still have a job to do on the pitch.

No team has been relegated with 36 points or more since Newcastle in 2015-16 when they accumulated 37.

Whichever London side is demoted to the Championship will do so with one of the highest points tallies accumulated by a relegated team in Premier League history.