Xabi Alonso, Andoni Iraola in frame for Chelsea job, but no preferred candidate - sources

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Xabi Alonso and Andoni Iraola are two prominent names on Chelsea's manager shortlist, but there is no firm front runner at this stage of the hiring process, sources have told ESPN.

The Chelsea hierarchy are prepared to hire a more experienced coach than their last two appointments, sources added, but they are still exploring managerial options and there is no preferred candidate among the club's five sporting directors and two owners.

Chelsea have been on the lookout for a new head coach after sacking Liam Rosenior in April, less than four months after appointing him to the role on a 5½-year contract. Calum McFarlane has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season. McFarlane performed the same role between Enzo Maresca's Chelsea exit in January and Rosenior's arrival.

Xabi Alonso is one of the managerial options the Chelsea hierarchy are exploring. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Alonso, 44, has been out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid in January after falling out of favour at the Bernabéu. He had taken over at Madrid last summer -- the club where he won one LaLiga title and the Champions League as a player -- after leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga triumph in 2023-24.

Iraola, 43, confirmed in April that he intends to leave Bournemouth when his contract expires at the end of the season. He has been at the helm at the Vitality Stadium since replacing Gary O'Neil in June 2023 and, like Alonso, Iraola is unlikely to be short of interest from clubs in the Premier League and abroad this summer.

In a statement announcing Rosenior's exit on April 22, Chelsea said they would "undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment."

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Since completing its takeover of the club in 2022, BlueCo have appointed four permanent managers, with Maresca's 18-month stint proving the most settled. Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Rosenior all came and went within 12 months.

Chelsea's recent slide down the table means they face an uphill battle in order to quality for European football next season.

They are 10 points behind Bournemouth who are currently in possession of the last automatic qualification spot for the Champions League, and four behind seventh-placed Brighton who would qualify for the Conference League, as things stand.