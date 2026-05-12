Lionel Messi included in Argentina 55-player provisional World Cup squad

Argentina arranged a friendly match against Paraguay specifically to give him his debut and secure his future international career. Stream "Messi: The Forgotten Tape" on ESPN+. (3:42)

How Argentina arranged an entire match just for a young Lionel Messi (3:42)

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Lionel Messi was among 55 players included in Argentina's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup.

An eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, 38, is expected to feature in his sixth World Cup although he has yet to confirm that he will lead the Albiceleste when they attempt to defend the title this summer.

Messi, in Argentina's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, finished as the competition's top goalscorer with eight goals while featuring in 12 of their 18 qualifiers.

Lionel Messi is in Argentina provisional World Cup squad. Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Roma's Paulo Dybala, a 2022 World Cup winner, has not featured since 2024 and was not among the 55.

However, Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez are included.

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni has also been named. But should he make the final 26-man roster, he would miss the opening two World Cup games through suspension. UEFA recently imposed a six-game ban -- with three games deferred on probation -- on Prestianni for his verbal abuse of Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior in the Champions League and FIFA announced it would have a global effect.

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Tottenham's Cristian Romero, who has been out of action with a knee injury since April 13, has been included along with Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho and Como's Nico Paz. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has named several uncapped players, including Getafe centre-back Zaid Romero.

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria on June 16 and face Austria and Jordan in Group J.