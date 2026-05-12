Spain coach allays Nico Williams World Cup injury fears: 'He should be OK'

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Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has said he expects Nico Williams to be fit for the World Cup despite suffering a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Williams, 23, set alarm bells ringing ahead of Spain's opening game against Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15 when he was forced off in the first half of Athletic's defeat to Valencia in LaLiga.

Athletic subsequently announced the winger had suffered a "moderate muscle injury to the hamstring in his left leg," but De la Fuente is optimistic he will be back for the World Cup.

"We are in that critical phase where any slight setback can make it difficult to make the World Cup," De la Fuente said at a Europa Press event on Tuesday.

"Fortunately, Nico [only] has a grade one injury, so he should be OK in three or four weeks, if there are no problems. If he's not ready for the first game, he will be for the second."

Nico Williams picked up an injury during Athletic Club's LaLiga clash with Valencia at the weekend. Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images

Williams has struggled with injuries all year. He only returned to action in April after recovering from a recurring groin issue and has been limited to just 23 starts in all competitions this season.

He is one of a number of concerns Spain have ahead of this summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where the European champions are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is also currently out with a torn hamstring, while Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has not played since January after undergoing surgery on a foot injury.

As with Williams, though, De la Fuente said he hopes they will both be available this summer.

"I think we will have them both for the first game," he added. "If not [the first], then the second or the third."

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Meanwhile, Manchester City's Rodri, who has missed the Premier League side's last four fixtures, could return to action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

After Cape Verde, Spain face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in their remaining Group H matches.

De la Fuente submitted a 55-player longlist for the World Cup on Tuesday, with the final squad of 26 to be announced on May 25.