Liverpool's Joe Gomez could be set for Anfield exit amid uncertain future

Don Hutchison says that Liverpool's ownership "need to have a conversation" about changing manager from Arne Slot "to someone better out there like Xabi Alonso." (1:33)

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Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could join the growing list of senior players set for an Anfield exit this summer.

Gomez, who turns 29 on the final weekend of the season, has only a year left on his contract and a number of niggling injuries have restricted him to 15 starts in 31 appearances.

With £60 million ($81m) defender Jérémy Jacquet arriving from Rennes in the summer, and fellow centre-back Giovanni Leoni and the right-sided Conor Bradley both expected to be back after serious knee injuries, Gomez may find opportunities limited.

As the current longest-serving player at the club, joining in 2015, he still has plenty to offer in terms of experience and versatility, being able to play anywhere across the back four, but he may need to look elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Joe Gomez could be set for an Anfield exit this summer. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

He has managed just 48 appearances over the last two campaigns and was linked with a move to Newcastle last season and AC Milan this term.

Asked if he had any thoughts on his future, Gomez said: "No. I think anything can happen. I don't know is the honest answer.

"I've only got a year left so I don't know, but whatever is meant to be will be, I guess.

"But I'm so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I'll always be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we'll see."

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are already confirmed departures at the end of the season and continued speculation is linking goalkeeper Alisson Becker with Juventus.

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If Gomez were also to depart it would leave just Virgil van Dijk as the sole survivor from the team of the peak Jurgen Klopp era which won the Champions League and Premier League.

Head coach Arne Slot has said he expects the squad to undergo a "little transition" this summer and nothing as "drastic" as the £450m ($609m) spend a year ago, but the potential exit of four senior players would leave a big hole in the group not only in terms of quality but experience.

There have so far been very few examples of those who were brought in stepping up in terms of leadership on the pitch, although injuries have prevented the three biggest signings -- Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike -- from being regularly available at the same time.