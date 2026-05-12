Wayne Rooney: Viktor Gyökeres 'a major reason' behind Arsenal success

Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens discuss the decision to rule out West Ham's equaliser against Arsenal, saying "there were fouls from Rice and Trossard" in the same play. (2:18)

Hutchison: VAR was right in Arsenal game but there were other fouls (2:18)

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Wayne Rooney hailed Viktor Gyökeres as a "major factor" in Arsenal's drive to complete an historic Premier League and Champions League double.

Following his high-profile £64 million ($87m) transfer from Sporting Lisbon last summer, Gyökeres scored just three times in his opening 11 matches before later going 10 games without a goal from open play.

However, the Sweden international has rediscovered his scoring touch - netting five times in his last nine appearances - while earning plaudits for his all-round contribution to Arsenal's winning streak which has propelled them to only two matches away from their first title in 22 years and a place in the Champions League final.

In all, Gyökeres has scored 21 goals this season which is 16 fewer than Erling Haaland has managed for Manchester City, but enough to see him emulate Thierry Henry and Ian Wright by hitting the 20-goal mark in his debut Arsenal campaign.

Wayne Rooney has credited Viktor Gyökeres' role at Arsenal. Getty

Speaking on The Overlap EFL Fan Debate, Rooney, who scored 208 Premier League goals for Manchester United and Everton, said: "I've said this all season and I have been criticised for saying it, but I actually really like him.

"What he brings to that Arsenal team is that he occupies defenders. He makes them work, he makes them defend, he runs the channels.

"And what we've seen recently is that it's creating more space for [Eberechi] Eze and for [Bukayo] Saka -- because if one, or both centre-backs have to go and cover him and then the full-back has to cover round, when you switch the ball quickly, it creates so much space for everyone just in behind him.

"Over the last few weeks he has been showing that even more and if Arsenal go on to win the league and the Champions League, he'll be a major reason behind it, because that's where Arsenal have been short in the last few years.

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"I know he hasn't scored the goals Haaland has scored, but he has been really important for that Arsenal team and he will be a major factor if they do win the two of them."

Arsenal will see out their first title since 2004 if they win their remaining fixtures -- against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, before they travel to Crystal Palace a week on Sunday.

Their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest follows on May 30.