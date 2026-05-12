PSG's Ousmane Dembélé wins Ligue 1 award despite starting just nine games

Julien Laurens praises Paris Saint-Germain for "doing everything perfectly" in their Champions League semifinal win over Bayern Munich. (1:48)

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Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has won Ligue 1's player of the season award for the second straight year.

Dembélé won the award late on Monday night as a PSG player claimed it for the 10th straight time. Kylian Mbappé won five in a row before joining Real Madrid.

Alexandre Lacazette was the last non-PSG player to win it when playing for Lyon in 2015. The prize was not awarded during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign.

Dembélé starred in PSG's league title win last season with 21 goals and went on to win the Ballon d'Or, but has had less of an impact this campaign because of injuries. He has 10 goals and coach Luis Enrique has used him more sparingly, starting him in only nine league games.

His performances have arguably been more impactful in the Champions League, with PSG aiming for a second straight title after beating Bayern Munich in their semifinal meeting. Dembélé's early goal in the return leg earned PSG a 1-1 draw and put them through 6-5 on aggregate.

PSG face Premier League leaders Arsenal in the final on May 30.

Ousmane Dembélé has been named the Ligue 1 player in the year for the second straight year. Thomas SAMSON / AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Dembélé's PSG teammate Désiré Doué was voted the league's best young player for the second straight season. The 20-year-old forward's winning goal against Brest on Sunday put PSG on the verge of a record-extending 14th league title.

PSG are six points ahead of second-placed Lens with two games left and with a vastly superior goal difference. PSG only need a draw at Lens on Wednesday in their rescheduled match to clinch the title.

Pierre Sage won the best coach award for turning Lens into a surprise title contender in his first season in charge and with far less resources than cash-rich PSG. Robin Risser won the best goalkeeper award for Lens.

Haiti playmaker Melchie Dumornay won best women's player for OL Lyonnes, who are chasing a quadruple this season.

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