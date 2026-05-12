Barcelona delay Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski decisions until after season

Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens discuss which style of players Barcelona need to bring in to fit Hansi Flick's style of play. (2:33)

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Hansi Flick is "thankful" for Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski's contributions to Barcelona's title-winning campaign but will delay any decision on their futures until after the season.

Rashford, 28, opened the scoring in the Clásico on Sunday as Barça beat Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch the LaLiga title with three games to spare.

Barça have an option to make the forward's loan move from Manchester United permanent this summer for around €30 million ($35m).

"At the end of the season, we will analyse everything," Barça coach Flick said in a news conference on Tuesday when asked about keeping Rashford and Lewandowski.

"Then we will see what happens. Marcus gave us a lot. He has good numbers. I am thankful about that."

Rashford has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions this year, winning the Spanish Supercopa in addition to LaLiga.

The England international has made it clear he would like to continue at Barça, saying after Sunday's Clásico that "I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay."

Lewandowski's situation is slightly different. The veteran striker, who turns 38 in August, is out of contract in June and has interest from clubs in Europe, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski could exit Barcelona at the end of the season. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barça have held talks about extending his deal on a reduced salary, but nothing has been decided yet, although a source suggested the Poland international would like some clarity before Sunday's final home game of the season, against Real Betis.

Flick, who won the Champions League with Lewandowski while Bayern Munich coach, insisted it is a decision to be made once the campaign is over.

"With Robert, what should I say?" he added. "I have won every title with the club[s] with him.

"I am proud to be a coach for this amazing player. We have to analyse it and see what happens next season."

Flick, meanwhile, confirmed he expects to sign a new contract with Barça, extending his terms by an additional year until 2028 with the option of continuing until 2029.

"It's a really good deal," he said. "We can go to 2028 and then we see; if everything is right, we make the decision to go one year more.

"It's a big commitment for us to work harder, harder than this season, to try and reach the best level with the team and to win titles.

"This is normal for Barcelona and I know everyone has this amazing dream to win the Champions League. We tried. We try it again."

After wrapping up back-to-back LaLiga titles under Flick over the weekend, followed by a bus parade through the city on Monday, Barça now turn their attention to a trip to Alavés on Wednesday.

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Flick says his team will be ready for the game after two days of partying as they target a 100-point season -- something only achieved twice before in LaLiga, by Madrid in 2012 and Barça in 2013.

"Our goal is 100 points," he stated. "To reach this, we have to win three games.

"This is the goal for the next three games. We celebrate a lot, but it's also possible to play good."