Pep Guardiola expects Crystal Palace to be 'professional' with team selection against Arsenal

Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens discuss the decision to rule out West Ham's equaliser against Arsenal, saying "there were fouls from Rice and Trossard" in the same play. (2:18)

Hutchison: VAR was right in Arsenal game but there were other fouls (2:18)

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MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he expects Crystal Palace to be "professional" in its team selection against Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season, when the destination of the title might be decided.

That match at Selhurst Park comes three days before Palace play Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final, leaving open the possibility that Palace manager Oliver Glasner might rest key players ahead of one of the biggest games in his club's 121-year history.

Second-place City are five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League with a game in hand -- coincidentally against Palace on Wednesday.

To win the title, City will likely need Arsenal to drop points against Palace, considering the leaders are heavy favourites to win their other remaining game -- at home to already-relegated Burnley on Monday.

Pep Guardiola expects Crystal Palace to stay 'professional' against Arsenal. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Asked on Tuesday if he was concerned that Palace might play a weakened team, Guardiola said: "They are so professional, the teams. Crystal Palace will play top against us. We saw Leeds yesterday against Spurs even being out of the relegation battle and [staying] in the Premier League again how they compete.

"We have played here against Aston Villa in the past, or West Ham -- [they had] nothing to play and we saw how difficult it was. So I'm pretty sure [Palace] will do their best."

West Ham's controversial loss to Arsenal on Sunday ensured Palace cannot be relegated.

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Glasner said after beating Shakhtar Donetsk last week to reach the Conference League final that it would be "nonsense" for people to criticise him for fielding a weakened lineup against Arsenal.

"I'm not responsible for Arsenal, I'm not responsible for Manchester City, I'm responsible for Crystal Palace," he said, "and I get paid for doing the best things for Crystal Palace and not for City and not for Arsenal.

"Again, I don't know what we're doing yet. Maybe we'll be playing with the same lineup that we'll play against Vallecano ... maybe it feels like the league title is decided on the last day. But at the end, it's a result of 38 matchdays and everybody gets what they deserve."