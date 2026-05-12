Iraq register two new players from U.S., Scottish clubs ahead of World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

World Cup-bound Iraq have two new players for possible selection after FIFA approved eligibility for Nashville SC midfielder Ahmed Qasem and Dundee United defender Dario Naamo.

Both comply with FIFA rules for a binding change of national eligibility because of family ties to Iraq. The national team qualified in March for their first World Cup in 40 years despite travel problems during the Middle East conflict.

It's in a tough World Cup group that includes France, Norway and Senegal, who all feature stellar forwards in Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Sadio Mané.

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold previously led his native Australia at the 2022 World Cup and now can pick two more players nurtured in Europe.

Ahmed Qasem has switched his international allegiance from Sweden to Iraq. Nashville SC/MLS via Getty Images

The 22-year-old Qasem was born in Sweden and represented that country at youth level through the under-21s.

He moved to Major League Soccer team Nashville last year from Elfsborg.

The 20-year-old Naamo was born in Finland and was still playing for their under-21 team in March.