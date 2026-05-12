Hearts boss: Falkirk clash 'isn't a semifinal' before Celtic decider

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Hearts are hoping to win the Scottish title this week. Getty

Heart of Midlothian manager Derek McInnes says he's expecting final day drama as his team look to win their first Scottish title in 66 years.

Hearts, a point clear at the top, could be crowned champions on Wednesday if they beat Falkirk at Tynecastle in their penultimate game of the season and second-place Celtic lose at Motherwell.

Anything other than those results will see the title decided when McInnes' team travel to Celtic on Saturday.

And although Hearts are well aware they could win their first title since 1960 at home on Wednesday, McInnes is anticipating a winner-takes-all clash at Celtic Park on the final day.

"It's nice to hear that Hearts could win the league at Tynecastle," McInnes told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I don't know how many people have been able to say that in their lifetime.

"But the likelihood is that if we're going to win the league, we're going to have to win two games, or certainly pick up four points from two games."

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Given the stakes at the top of the table, there's already attention on what could happen when Hearts meet Celtic this weekend.

McInnes, however, has told his players that they must not look too far ahead and get caught out by Falkirk.

"We feel like we're in good form," McInnes said.

"For us, it's just a complete focus on Falkirk. It needs our full attention. This isn't a semifinal ahead of a final. This is a final for us.

"It's important that we have our concentration on Falkirk. They're a good side and they've caused teams a lot of problems."