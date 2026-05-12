Arsenal, England legend Ian Wright biopic to be produced by Stormzy

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A biopic for Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright -- co-produced by rapper Stormzy's award-winning group #Merky Films -- is officially in development.

The film will shed light on Wright's moving story from childhood trauma and football struggles, to paving his way through an inspiring career and becoming a 'national treasure.'

Delving into hardships beyond football, Wright's accomplishments are championed, including his contributions to the women's game and work with children growing up around domestic violence.

Stormzy will be the executive producer alongside the award-winning team #Merky Films.

"Telling my story in full for the first time feels surreal and, in some ways, a long time coming. There are parts of my life that will be familiar because they've been talked about over the years, but this film is the first time we're bringing it all together", Wright said.

"I hope it shows how complicated life can be for a young person and the influence people around you can have -- good and bad.

"My story is one that truly shows how the company you keep can break you down and build you up. There are hard-hitting moments but in the end I want it to give people hope and joy."

From getting rejected in Sunday league teams, to becoming Arsenal's second-highest scorer behind Thierry Henry, his pathway to this reaching feat wasn't a glamorous one and will be depicted in the film.