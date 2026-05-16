Celtic deny Hearts a historic title as they clinch 14th Scottish Premiership triumph in 15 years

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Celtic have clinched their 14th Scottish Premiership title in 15 years, and denied Hearts their first since 1960, after a dramatic 3-1 win saw them beat their title rivals in Glasgow on Saturday.

Derek McInnes' Hearts had led the chasing pack since September and had seemed set to become the first team other than Celtic or Rangers to win the Scottish top flight since Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen in 1985.

But Celtic boss Martin O'Neill, who has twice stepped in to take the reins at Celtic this season, masterminded a comeback win on the final day that has kept the Old Firm's stranglehold on Scottish football intact.

After coming through a season of turbulence to secure a 56th top-flight title -- taking them one ahead of city rivals Rangers -- Celtic also booked themselves a Champions League playoff spot for next season.

"I must admit, never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I could experience those lads up there... the atmosphere... the players, the coaching staff have given me a reason to live," an emotional O'Neill said on the pitch.

"That's not to say my family haven't! But this is the most special place on Earth. When there is absolute unison in this stadium, it is a sight to behold. Obviously, the players have been absolutely magnificent, epitomised by the captain, but we couldn't have won it without you [the supporters]. Thank you."

Callum Osmand celebrates with his teammates after scoring Celtic's third goal Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Second-placed Hearts will have to console themselves with entering the second qualifying round of the Champions League as they lick their wounds following a devastating end to a campaign in which they racked up a record points tally and came tantalisingly close to ending four decades of Old Firm dominance.

The sense of bitterness is likely to linger long for supporters of the Tynecastle club after some highly-contentious refereeing decisions went against them last weekend and on Wednesday before they missed out on the title on the final day for the fourth time since 1959.

After a controversial midweek VAR intervention allowed Celtic to keep the pressure on Hearts into the final day of the season, McInnes' side travelled to Celtic Park on Saturday, knowing a draw would be enough to win the club's first Scottish top flight title since 1960, but defeat would see it slip through their fingers.

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland headed in from a corner to put the visitors in a commanding position, only for Arne Engels to level from the spot on the stroke of half-time after Celtic were awarded a penalty for a handball for the second time in four days.

The hosts dominated the second half, but a succession of missed chances had seemed to have let Hearts off the hook. However, Hearts' luck ran out when a low Callum Osmand cross was turned in by Maeda. The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR check showed Osmand was onside when making his run in behind.

Celtic lift their 14th Scottish Premiership title in 15 years Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Their title triumph was confirmed when Hearts threw everyone forward in the latter stages, leaving room for Celtic to break and Osmand to run most of the length of the pitch unopposed and score his team's third with the last kick of the game.

Emotions got the better of the home fans after Osmand's goal as hundreds of supporters entered the field of play and left the shattered Hearts players needing to be escorted down the tunnel to safety.

After some confusion, the officials decided against restarting the game.

Information from PA contributed to this story