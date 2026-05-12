'Ted Lasso' star turned football pro: Cristo Fernández signs for USL team

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Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernández has become a professional football player after signing for USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, the club announced on Tuesday.

Fernández, who portrayed fictional footballer Dani Rojas on the small screen, will now lace up his cleats for a real life team after a two-month trial with El Paso.

Like the character on Ted Lasso, Fernández is also a forward.

"Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat," Locomotive head coach Junior Gonzalez said.

"His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club."

Fernández said: "Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart.

"I'm incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC -- the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates -- for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one."

Before becoming an actor, Fernández played at youth level with Mexican side Tecos FC, but later walked away at the age of 15 due to an injury.

At El Paso, he'll now seek to give an additional boost to the club that is sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference. having registered four wins, two draws and three defeats.