Arsenal's Ben White out for rest of season with knee injury, set to miss World Cup

Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens discuss the decision to rule out West Ham's equaliser against Arsenal, saying "there were fouls from Rice and Trossard" in the same play. (2:18)

Hutchison: VAR was right in Arsenal game but there were other fouls (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Ben White will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

It means White will miss the Gunner's final two league fixtures against Burnley and Crystal Palace, as well as the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury in Sunday's clash against West Ham and was replaced in the 28th minute by Martín Zubimendi.

"Further to Sunday's match at West Ham United, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that Ben White has sustained a significant medial knee ligament injury, which will rule him out for the remainder of this season," Arsenal said in a statement.

Ben White has endured an injury-ridden season. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that White will also be sidelined for the World Cup.

While his place in the England World Cup squad was not confirmed, he had worked himself back into Thomas Tuchel's plans. He made his first appearance since 2022 in the March friendly against Uruguay and marked his return with a goal.

- Fans, managers can hate on VAR, but Raya incident is why it exists

- Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal's last Premier League games to be treated like 'finals' as title looms

White has started each of Arsenal's last three league games as well as both legs of their Champions League semifinal against Atletico Madrid. His injury comes as a blow to the Gunners, who are already without first-choice right-back Jurriën Timber.

The former Brighton defender has been ridden with fitness issues in recent years. He underwent knee surgery last season and has already missed significant portions of this campaign with a hamstring problem.