Late Bento gaffe costs Ronaldo, Al Nassr chance to clinch

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will have to wait to lift the Saudi Pro League trophy after a calamitous late goal at Al-Awwal Park earned second-place Al Hilal a 1-1 draw.

Al Nassr looked on the verge of clinching the title with a 1-0 lead late in second-half stoppage time thanks to Mohamed Simakan's first-half goal, but the hosts' goalkeeper Bento let a throw in slip through his hands and into the back of the net.

The result leaves Al Nassr on 83 points, five ahead of Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand. Jorge Jesus' side can clinch the title with a win over Damac on May 20, or if Al Hilal fail to beat Neom on May 16.

Al Nassr will also have a chance to win a first trophy since Ronaldo's arrival on May 16 in the Asian Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka.

Ronaldo was subbed off in the 83rd minute and he pumped his arms to the home crowd to help get the team over the finish line as he made way for Abdullah Al-Hamdan. He sat head in hands on the bench when Bento's gaffe ensured Ronaldo would have to wait for a first trophy in Saudi Arabia since moving there in January of 2023.

The run to the summit thus far for Ronaldo and Al Nassr included a 20-game winning streak in all competition and 26 goals from their Portugal star in 33 SPL games.

Ronaldo, who will feature for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup this summer, has 971 career goals as he pushes to hit the 1,000 mark. He has scored 127 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr since joining the team.

Information from ESPN Global Research The Associated Press was used in this report.