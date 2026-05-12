José Mourinho: My Benfica future doesn't depend on Champions League qualification

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Benfica coach José Mourinho has said his future at the club does not depend on the team making it to the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Strongly linked with former club Real Madrid, Mourinho, 63, is tied to Benfica until June 2027 but has a clause in his contract that would allow him or the Portuguese club to terminate the deal at the end of this season.

Asked if Saturday's result at Estoril, Benfica's final game of the campaign, will influence his decision, Mourinho told reporters:"No. I'm talking about Benfica, you're talking about Real. As far as I'm concerned, the work we've been doing won't change whether we finish second or third. That's not what will make the difference. Of course Benfica wants to play in the Champions League and I'd prefer that too, but it has no bearing on the decision."

Mourinho guided Madrid to a LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup triumphs during his three years at Bernabeu stadium before leaving in 2013.

José Mourinho has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid. FILIPE AMORIM / AFP

Mourinho insists that he will make a decision once the season is over.

"The final week of the league isn't for thinking about the future or contracts," he said.

"It's for focusing on the task at hand, which is to pull off a miracle. I think you understand what I mean by a miracle. From the moment we entered this final stage of the campaign, I decided I didn't want to listen to anyone, that I wanted to be 'isolated' in my workspace ... I have the right to have isolated myself. I haven't spoken to anyone from another club. I haven't spoken to anyone from any club. It made no sense to do anything other than focus. It doesn't sound like a farewell, it sounds like the respect I have for them [Benfica].

"As I said a couple of weeks ago, there's a match at Estoril [on Saturday] and from Monday onwards, I'll be able to answer questions about my future as manager and that of Benfica's future."

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Monday's disappointing 2-2 home draw with Braga left Benfica in third place, two points adrift of Sporting CP with one game remaining.

Benfica are the only unbeaten team in the Primeira Liga but need a win, coupled with a defeat by Sporting CP to Gil Vicente to finish second.

Portuguese champions FC Porto have already qualified directly to the Champions League while the team that finishes second in the Primeira Liga will have to go through qualifying to play in Europe's elite club competition next season.