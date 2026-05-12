Sources: Paris Saint-Germain eye move for Julián Álvarez amid Barcelona, Arsenal interest

Simeone: Normal for Arsenal to want to sign Álvarez (0:39)

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Paris Saint-Germain have made Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez one of their main targets for next season, sources have told ESPN.

Álvarez has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

PSG do not have an established No. 9 and are open to offers for Gonçalo Ramos, with the funds raised from his departure used to try and sign Argentina international Álvarez.

However, Álvarez is contracted with Atlético until 2030 and the club are not inclined to let him leave.

Sources have told ESPN that PSG plan to make an initial offer to test the intentions of a Atletico, who paid around €95 million ($112m) to Manchester City two summers ago.

PSG tried to sign Álvarez when he left City, but he opted to accept Atletico Madrid's offer to play in LaLiga.

Julián Álvarez has attracted interest from several clubs. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

However, the French club, who are in with a chance of winning their second-straight Champions League title this year, are more optimistic about signing him this year.

While Barcelona have also made moves to try to sign Álvarez, PSG believes they are in a better financial position than the Spanish club.

ESPN has also reported that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also interested in Álvarez. Arsenal want to take a leap forward in the attacking line and have also set their sights on the Atlético forward.

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The entry of Apollo Investment into Atletico Madrid could be key when it comes to strengthening Diego Simeone's team this summer.

Álvarez joined Atlético in August 2024 for six seasons and with a release clause of €500m.

Atlético had a disappointing domestic campaign. They are are 28 points behind Barcelona.

In the Champions League, the club managed to sneak into the semifinals of the Champions League, where they were eliminated by Arsenal, while in the Copa del Rey they beat Barcelona in the semifinals before losing the final to Real Sociedad.