Mamelodi Sundowns defeat leaves Orlando Pirates on brink of Premiership glory

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Orlando Pirates are effectively one win away from becoming Betway Premiership champions with two games to go after Mamelodi Sundowns lost 3-2 to TS Galaxy on Tuesday night in Mbombela.

Due to their looming two-legged CAF Champions League final against Morocco's AS FAR on May 17 & 24, Sundowns finished their league season earlier than their title rivals, the Buccaneers, who will host Durban City on May 16 and visit Orbit College on May 23.

A careless challenge from Zuko Mdunyelwa -- who started at right-back in place of the suspended Khuliso Mudau -- on Seluleko Mahlambi gave TS Galaxy an early penalty, albeit a soft one.

Victor Letsoalo stepped up and sent Ronwen Williams the wrong way to hand the Rockets a seventh-minute lead.

The second Galaxy goal was a rocket in and of itself, a fierce strike from Sedwyn George in the 18th minute, with Mahlambi getting the assist.

A sublime Nuno Santos cross allowed Brayan León to pull a goal back in the 38th minute. Three minutes later, a penalty for handball enabled the Colombian striker to level the scores from the spot.

Galaxy came flying out of the blocks in the second half. Sphesihle Maduna -- who had spurned a chance to put Bernard Parker's side back ahead late in the first half -- once again broke the reigning champions' defensive line. This time, he squared for Mpho Mvelase to finish.

Sundowns did most of the attacking in the second half. However, they could not find a way through. The Brazilians' goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, did well to deny Junior Zindoga in the 83rd minute to keep Sundowns in the game. However, it was too little, too late.

As a result, Miguel Cardoso's charges finished their 30-game Premiership season on 68 points, with a goal difference of +36.

Orlando Pirates have 65 points from 28 games and a goal difference of +44, meaning that if they win one of their fixtures and avoid a massive defeat in the other, they will be champions for the first time in 14 years and deny Sundowns a ninth straight title.

Sundowns have a superior head-to-head record against Pirates, having picked up four points across their two Premiership clashes with Abdeslam Ouaddou's team this season. However, it likely matters not, as goal difference is the primary tiebreaker in the Betway Premiership -- with goals scored being second in line.

Pirates will host Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. A week later, they will visit Orbit College. The last of their fixtures is in the process of being moved away from the Royal Bafokeng Stadium -- with a new venue yet to be announced.