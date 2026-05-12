Tottenham's James Maddison: Officials 'petrified' to make decisions

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi says his side have the quality to stay in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Leeds. (1:41)

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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison has said officials are "petrified" to make decisions after being denied a stoppage-time penalty against Leeds.

Substitute Maddison went down under Lukas Nmecha's challenge deep into added time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday evening as his relegation-threatened side were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw.

Referee Jarred Gillett waved away Spurs' appeals and his decision was backed by VAR with the officials believing Nmecha had made contact with the ball.

However 29-year-old Maddison, who was making his first appearance of the season after his return from injury, wrote on his Instagram account on Tuesday evening: "For clarity... The small, tiny touch on the ball to change direction came from the outside of my right foot, not Nmecha, and I told the ref that.

James Maddison was brought down in the box late against Leeds. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

"But the check was over in about 20 seconds. Officials are petrified to make decisions on pitch now because of VAR.

"We keep fighting. COYS."

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Coming on in the 86th minute, the appearance was Maddison's first in nine months after he ruptures his ACL in preseason.

Also writing on Instagram, Maddison said of his comeback: "After the longest, toughest 12 months of my life, the reception you spurs fans gave me yesterday made all the sacrifice & dark days absolutely worth it. Thank you so much. Back where I belong."

The draw left Spurs perched just two points above the drop zone with two games remaining and knowing they have little margin for error if they are to preserve their top-flight status.