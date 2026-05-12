Southampton promotion bid shrouded by 'spygate' breach

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Southampton booked a spot in the Championship playoff final with an extra-time win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday, but their place is on potentially shaky ground amid an ongoing "spygate" scandal due to a breach of EFL regulations.

Boro manager Kim Hellberg refused to be drawn further on the ongoing debate after seeing his side miss out on a place in the May 23 match at Wembley that determines the third and final Premier League promotion spot from the Championship.

Boro lost 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium after Shea Charles' cross drifted straight in to settle a pulsating semifinal, as investigations into an allegation of spying at the Teessiders' training ground ahead of the first leg continued.

However, amid suggestions that Saints could be thrown out of the playoffs in they are found guilty, Hellberg was keeping his own counsel after the final whistle.

Asked if he felt that should be the case, the Boro head coach told Sky Sports: "I'm not going to make any suggestion of that or say anything about that question. I'll talk what I think and it's too short of a time yet to answer that question again. We will see what happens."

Reports in the northeast have suggested Boro would continue to prepare for the final regardless of the result on the south coast in anticipation of a guilty verdict, although again Hellberg was saying little.

He said: "I haven't planned anything for that. We had a plan if we were going to win the game; now we haven't, so now I'm very, very disappointed about that.

"I think over two legs we were good enough to do it, but it's small margins playing against a very, very good team, so congratulations to the players of Southampton and the fans of Southampton for the win."

Southampton have been charged with breaching EFL regulations, including one which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two sides, after Boro filed a complaint alleging unauthorised filming by someone connected to Southampton.

Saints boss Tonda Eckert was equally reticent in his post-match interview on Sky.

Asked if he was worried that his side might not get to play in the final, he replied: "We've had this topic in the last game as well and you can believe me, it's not easy to speak about that.

"But it's an ongoing investigation at this very moment and the club has made a statement, and I just can't comment on that any further right now.

"Believe me when the time comes, I will say something, just not now."

When it was put to him that Hellberg had accused his club of cheating, Eckert added: "I think everyone has the right to express his opinion. He has done that in his way, but it's not for me to comment."

Hull City await Southampton in the Wembley final unless Eckert's side is thrown out for a breach of EFL Regulations, with the matter having been referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.

Championship winners Coventry City and second-place Ipswich Town have already secured Premier League promotion for next season.

Information from PA was used in this report.