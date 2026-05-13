Alexander Isak headlines final 26-man Sweden World Cup roster

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Sweden coach Graham Potter became one of the first managers to finalize his World Cup squad on Tuesday, unveiling a 26-man roster headlined by Liverpool forward Alexander Isak.

The English manager included Isak despite a frustrating season at Anfield, where lingering injury issues have his playing time following last summer's high-profile move from Newcastle.

"When you've had a long-term injury, it is never a straight road back; there is often one step forward and one step back," Potter said during a news conference in Stockholm. "Our challenge is to get Alex [Isak] into peak form because when he is at his best, he is a world-class player."

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, currently chasing a Premier League and Champions League double, is the other standout with Isak in Sweden's squad. Gyökeres emerged as a national hero during the World Cup playoffs, netting a late winner against Poland to secure Sweden's place in the tournament.

The squad also features veteran Aston Villa defender Victor Lindelöf and Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga. The biggest omission from the Sweden team is Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski, who will miss the tournament in North America as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for over a year after suffering a patellar injury.

"It was a difficult gut decision, but it was the right thing for us and for him," Potter said of Kulusevski's absence. "It's tough because he wants to be there, but I have to prioritize what is best for the team."

Potter also made the "difficult" decision to omit Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson and Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji, citing a "competition perspective" for the cuts.

Sweden is scheduled to face Norway and Greece in pre-tournament friendlies before traveling to Monterrey, Mexico, to open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 14.