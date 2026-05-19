Socceroos defender Hayden Matthews ruled out of World Cup

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Hayden Matthews has been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after suffering a devastating injury during the Socceroos' pre-tournament training camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Sources have told ESPN the injury was not considered serious, but would sideline the 21-year-old central defender for four to six weeks, ending his hopes of forcing his way into Tony Popovic's final 26-man squad.

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Matthews is set to return to England for treatment with Championship side Portsmouth, where he has played since departing Sydney FC in January 2025.

It marks another cruel setback for one of Australia's brightest young defenders after injuries disrupted much of his first 18 months in English football.

Matthews made an immediate impression after breaking into Portsmouth's side on arrival, but an ankle problem ruled him out for the final two months of last season. The 6-foot-5, ball-playing defender made nine Championship starts during the 2025-26 campaign, including the final two matches of the season, with the performances enough to earn him a place in Australia's extended squad in Florida ahead of the June 1 squad deadline.

Hayden Matthews, 21, has been forced to pull out of Australia's pre-World Cup camp due to injury. Barrington Coombs/PA Images

While Matthews faced fierce competition from more established central defenders with significantly more first-team football under their belts this season, Popovic has shown strong faith in him since taking charge of the national team.

He handed Matthews his senior international debut in 2024 while he was still playing in the A-League Men, a match that remains his only senior cap.

It is understood Matthews had impressed Socceroos coaching staff during the Florida camp before suffering the setback, with sources indicating the defender had put himself firmly back into contention for selection.