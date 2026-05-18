Hansi Flick agrees Barcelona contract extension until 2028

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Hansi Flick has extended his Barcelona stay. Getty Images

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has extended his contract until 2028 after guiding the club to back-to-back LaLiga titles.

Flick's current terms were due to expire in 2027, but he has agreed a one-year extension with an option to stay on until 2029.

"I am happy about this," Flick said. "We can go until 2028 and then we see; if everything is right, we make the decision to go one year more.

"The club has the right, I have the right. It's a really good deal. I know that I am in the right place here."

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Flick, who has previously said this will be his last job as a coach, has been a resounding success since replacing Xavi Hernández in 2024, leading Barça to five of a possible six domestic trophies.

The 61-year-old steered the Blaugrana to a treble in his first season in charge, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

Barça also won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa under Flick this season, although they came up short in the Copa del Rey, losing in the semifinal to Atlético Madrid.

The one disappointment has been the team's inability to progress to a first Champions League final since 2015, when they beat Juventus in Berlin.

They lost in the semifinal to Inter Milan last year and tumbled out at the quarterfinal stage to Atlético this season.

"[The new contract] a big commitment for us to work harder, harder than this season, to try and reach the best level with the team and to win titles," Flick added.

"This is normal for Barcelona and I know everyone has this amazing dream to win the Champions League. We tried. We try it again."

Prior to coaching Barça, Flick had spent time as the manger of both the German national team and Bayern Munich.

He also spent several years working as Joachim Löw's assistant with Germany and was part of the coaching staff when Die Mannschaft won the World Cup in 2014.