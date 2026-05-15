Spygate: What next for Southampton? What's the rule, will they be punished?

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The spygate scandal rumbles on after Southampton beat Middlesbrough. Getty

Southampton have advanced into the Championship playoff final but the 'spygate' scandal, involving Middlesbrough, continues to follow them.

Tonda Eckert, the Saints boss, walked out of the post-match news conference on Tuesday night after his side defeated Middlesbrough 2-1 in extra-time. He was asked: "Are you a cheat?"

Here's everything about what comes next in the Championship's latest spy drama...

Can Southampton be punished?

Southampton are being investigated after spy claims. Robin Jones/Getty Images

The EFL asked an Independent Disciplinary Commission to shorten the response period from the usual 14 days and to list a hearing "at the earliest opportunity."

The Independent Disciplinary Commission will decide if, and how, to punish Southampton.

Sources have told ESPN that Middlesbrough would push for the sternest possible outcome, which would be Southampton's exclusion from the playoff final.

The playoff final, set for May 23, could be postponed if the hearing rumbles on.

A statement read: "Supporters should, however, be aware that the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings may yet result in changes to the fixture. The EFL has a number of contingency plans should they be required, which also includes consideration of any appeal process, if required."

Southampton have asked to be given time to conduct an internal review into the circumstances surrounding the 'spygate' scandal. They insist it is vital they be given adequate time to review the matter and respond to the charge properly. The Championship playoff final is scheduled for May 23.

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons told the club's official website: "The club is fully co-operating with the EFL and the disciplinary commission, whilst also undertaking an internal review to ensure that all facts and context are properly understood.

"Given the intensity of the fixture schedule and the short turnaround between matches, we have requested time to complete that process thoroughly and responsibly.

"We understand the discussion and speculation that has followed over recent days, but we also believe it is important that the full context is established before conclusions are drawn."

Middlesbrough are not yet on holiday. They returned for a team meeting on Thursday as they await their fate.

Southampton boss walks out, Middlesbrough boss blasts spying

Southampton beat Middlesbrough on Tuesday to advance to the Championship playoff final. Getty Images

Prompted by Southampton's communications director, head coach Eckert ultimately walked out of the news conference, after his side booked their final spot, having been asked directly if he was "a cheat."

Amid suggestions they could be thrown out of the playoffs if found guilty, Saints are set to play Hull for a place in the Premier League.

Asked if he was aware what the potential punishment could be as his club awaits the outcome of independent disciplinary commission's investigation, Eckert said: "No, I don't know.

"It's not easy for me to not comment, there's just nothing I can say at the moment, because it's an ongoing investigation.

"We're taking the matter very seriously. I will say something. I just can't say it now."

Middlesbrough's Kim Hellberg said: "If we wouldn't have caught that man that they sent up on a five-hour drive, you would sit there and say, 'well done [to Southampton] in the tactical aspect of the game' and I would go home and feel like I had failed.

"When someone decides, 'nah, we're not going to watch every game, we send someone instead and film the session', see everything and hope they don't get caught -- I guess that's why he was switching clothes and everything that I have seen on the television -- it breaks my heart in terms of all those things I believe in.

"I think that it's disgraceful. It makes me very sad.

"If we hadn't caught that person, I would be sitting here thinking I should have done better things."

Photo published of alleged incident as further details of 'Spygate' emerge

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published photos of the man alleged to have been caught filming Middlesborough's training session last Thursday and identified him as being part of Eckert's staff.

Explaining the rule-change after Leeds spy scandal

LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United were punished for a spying scandal in 2019 by the EFL before they faced Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Back then, there was no official rule to outlaw spying. Instead, Leeds were punished via the existing 'good faith' rule. They were fined.

But now, a rule has been brought in which outlaws spying on an opponent within 72 hours of playing them.

Southampton are the first club to be tested by this rule.

PA, and ESPN's Tom Hamilton, contributed to this report.