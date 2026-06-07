England World Cup kit rankings: When have Three Lions looked at their best?

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England have worn some iconic kits at World Cup finals. Getty

Kits are an integral part of every World Cup. It isn't enough for your team to do well, they have to look good doing it.

While England have struggled with the first part of that phrase, more often that not they have succeeded in the latter.

Ahead of this summer's tournament, ESPN ranks their best World Cup jerseys over the years.

5. 2022 home kit

England wore their home kit in every game of the 2022 World Cup. Getty

This was the first time Nike zagged with their design for the home kit in World Cups. Until then, the sportwear giant had always opted for the classic white shirt with the flourish and patterns kept subtle. The pastel-isation of the blue on the shoulders felt fresh and distinctive.

You're unlikely to see this kit too much in the beer gardens this summer as it was one of those that looked better on players than on fans.

4. 2006 away kit

The 2006 away kit was the perfect shade of red. Getty

This kit screams Golden Generation, and not just because of the way the number and name have been hued. Having the number on the side instead of the middle was a nice touch, and just made it all look clean.

Jersey designs are, of course, subjective but this is the correct shade of red for an away England kit. The 2022 one, for example, was far too bright.

3. 2002 home kit

England's 2002 home kit was underrated. Getty

It was a toss up between this one or the red away kit that is associated with David Beckham's redemptive penalty against Argentina. But take away that moment and it's a plain red shirt that could easily pass off as a Manchester United kit.

The home kit for the 2002 finals had some nice touches, especially the St. George's cross down the side and the navy blue detailing. It came out nearly 25 years ago, but even for then it felt retro.

2. 1982 home kit

England's jersey caught the eye more than their performances did in 1982. Getty

The 1982 World Cup was England's first in 12 years and they ensured they looked good on their return. This was the first time an England home kit was shaded in colours apart from white; the red and blue layering brought refreshing vibrancy to the jersey.

Unfortunately, that didn't translate into their performances as they staidly crashed out of the tournament despite not losing any of their five matches.

1. 1990 third kit

The 1990 third kit is one of England's most iconic. Classic Football Shirts

It's a shame England never actually played in this shirt at Italia 90, but that hasn't stopped it from attaining iconic status. This was also, in part, due to Bernard Sumner. The New Order frontman wore it for the music video of "World in Motion," which was England's anthem for the World Cup.

From stands to screenings, you can always spot a few of these on England matchdays. The Lionesses sported a similar kit at the 2023 World Cup, wearing it in the semifinal and final.

Honourable mentions:

England's sole World Cup win came in this red jersey. Fox Photos/Getty Images

1966 away kit: It can feel odd to not include the one shirt in which England actually lifted the World Cup. But ask yourself this: if England hadn't beaten Germany on that fateful day at Wembley, would we be talking about this shirt?

England's 1998 home jersey needed a few elements to be scaled back. Getty

1998 home kit: The collar is a nice touch but the alternating red-and-blue down the sides and by the neck don't fully work. There's a bit too much going on and the oversized England badge in the centre doesn't help its case.