Who has won the Young Player Award at the World Cup?

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Many of the world's most prominent soccer players take center stage during the FIFA World Cup. The tournament also presents an opportunity for the sport's up-and-coming players to have breakout performances while billions of spectators watch around the globe.

Since 2006, the World Cup's best player aged 21 or under has been presented the FIFA Young Player Award. Eligible players must be 21 years old or younger at the start of the calendar year of the tournament.

Previous winners of the award include a then-19-year-old Kylian Mbappé, who scored four goals for eventual champion France during the 2018 World Cup and became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pelé in 1958.

Here is a list of the players who have won the FIFA Young Player Award at the FIFA World Cup:

2026: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)

19 years old

Eight appearances (750 minutes)

Helped Spain win the tournament

2022: Enzo Fernández (Argentina)

21 years old

One goal in seven appearances (563 minutes)

Helped Argentina win the tournament

2018: Kylian Mbappé (France)

19 years old

Four goals in seven appearances (534 minutes)

Helped France win the tournament

2014: Paul Pogba (France)

21 years old

One goal and one assist in five appearances (354 minutes)

Helped France reach the quarterfinals

2010: Thomas Müller (Germany)

20 years old

Five goals and three assists in six appearances (473 minutes)

Helped Germany finish third

2006: Lukas Podolski (Germany)

21 years old

Three goals in seven appearances (636 minutes)

Helped Germany finish third

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.