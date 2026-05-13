Manchester City vs. Chelsea: How to watch the 2026 FA Cup Final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Rodri and Abdukodir Khusanov will be available for selection to face Chelsea in the FA Cup final. (1:01)

Pep Guardiola: Rodri and Abdukodir Khusanov will be fit to face Chelsea in FA Cup final (1:01)

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Manchester City and Chelsea will clash in the final of the 2025-26 FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium in London. City advanced to the final by beating Southampton in the semifinals, and Chelsea overcame Premier League rivals Leeds United to book their spot in the final of the world's oldest national soccer competition.

City will play in their fourth straight FA Cup final, with their last title coming in 2023. City fell to Manchester United and then Crystal Palace in the tournament's past two finals matches.

Chelsea have won seven of their eight FA Cup titles over the past 30 years, and even reached five of six finals between 2017 and 2022. They did, however, lose three finals in a row during that period and haven't lifted the trophy since 2018.

Here are key facts about the 2025-26 FA Cup final:

When is it?

The final kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, in the ESPN App and in the English FA Cup streaming hub.

Who has won the past five FA Cup titles?

2025: Crystal Palace

2024: Manchester United

2023: Manchester City

2022: Liverpool (on penalty kicks)

2021: Leicester City

Who is the most successful club in FA Cup history?

Arsenal has won a record 14 FA Cup titles, with their first trophy coming in 1930 and their last coming in 2020.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.