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          A-League Women Grand Final live updates: Melbourne City host Phoenix

          play
          Melbourne City need elusive A-League Women championship (1:09)

          ESPN's The Far Post discuss how Melbourne City, despite their success and other trophies, haven't won a championship since the 2019-20 season. (1:09)

          • Marissa Lordanic
          May 16, 2026, 06:00 AM

          MELBOURNE -- The 2025-26 A-League Women Grand Final is finally upon us! After 22 rounds of action and a series of pulsating finals, Melbourne City will take on Wellington Phoenix in Saturday's decider.

          Will Michael Matricciani's side add a second piece of silverware on the way to what could be a historic Treble? Or can Bev Priestman's young charges take the championship trophy back across the Tasman for the very first time?

          Join ESPN for all the action and colour of what promises to be a pulsating contest.

          Gamecast | Live blog | ESPN's A-League Women homepage