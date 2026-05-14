Madonna, Shakira, BTS headline World Cup final halftime show

The 'Futbol Americas' crew debate which host nation is the most ready to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (2:47)

Which host nation is the most ready for the World Cup? (2:47)

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The World Cup final will feature a star-studded halftime show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy-band BTS.

FIFA has announced that, for the first time, the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19 will include a Super Bowl-style concert.

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Soccer's governing body said the show would support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it would bring together "music and football on the biggest stage in sport for a very special cause."

"When you have a position of responsibility, you want to do everything you can to have a real impact," Infantino said at the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York Thursday. "Not everyone can become a world champion, but everyone can become a little bit better by having the right education. So we embrace that."

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the World Cup halftime show. Getty

The show will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, who came up with the idea four years ago while watching the previous World Cup, said Hugh Evans, CEO of the nonprofit Global Citizen, which has partnered with FIFA on the halftime show and the education fund.

Shakira said at the conference that she's spent her entire adult life "making songs and building schools," referring to her nonprofit Barefoot Foundation's work.

"Finally, during this World Cup, those two paths meet," said the "Hips Don't Lie" superstar, who added she is hoping for her homeland of Colombia to make it to the World Cup final.

The Super Bowl is famed for its halftime show, attracting the world's biggest stars for spectacular performances. This year featured Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.

Previous headliners included Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

Madonna headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2012, while Shakira shared the stage with Jennifer Lopez at the event in 2020.

Last summer, FIFA staged a halftime show at MetLife Stadium during the Club World Cup final, when Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0.

But halftime shows are not commonplace in soccer, with events such as the Champions League final featuring a prematch concert. On May 30, the Killers will headline European club soccer's biggest game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in Budapest.

Evans told The Associated Press in an interview that everyone involved in the halftime show are huge soccer fans who wanted to ensure the performances would be "significantly shorter than the 15-minute mark," which is the traditional interval in a match. "Soccer fans around the world can be rest assured knowing that we're very respectful of the game," Evans said.

Hamish Hamilton, who directed the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony and most Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory, will direct the World Cup halftime show, said Evans.

The biggest World Cup yet, featuring 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 and is being hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.