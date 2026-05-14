Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea eye move for Barrenetxea

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Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham is back on Manchester United's radar. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Could Ander Barrenetxea make a move to the Premier League? (Photo by Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

- Both Chelsea and Manchester United have monitored Real Sociedad attacker Ander Barrenetxea, according to Marca. The 24-year-old, who can play on the left or right wing, has three goals and five assists to his name this season. It's claimed that both Premier League clubs are hesitant to spend too much on transfer fees for squad players, with Barrenetxea seen as a key option to fit that role.

- Manchester United have revived interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham, TEAMtalk reports. The Red Devils were linked with the 20-year-old last summer after he helped Sunderland achieve promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs, but instead he opted follow the path of his brother, Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, by moving to Dortmund. Bellingham had struggled to settle at first, but he has featured heavily since with 44 appearances across all competitions, leading to Man United's interest as they look at midfield options.

- Paris Saint-Germain have "opened the door" to Federico Valverde, Diario AS reports, saying the French club contacted the Real Madrid midfielder's entourage this weekend in an "informal conversation" to "ask for context" about his situation. However, PSG are aware Valverde isn't thinking about leaving Madrid, despite his training ground altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni, the newspaper says.

- Broad terms have been agreed between Anthony Gordon and Bayern Munich ahead of a possible move this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a switch for the England international, but club-to-club discussions are still to be held. Newcastle United have set a valuation of at least £75 million for Gordon, who has scored 17 goals and assisted five across all competitions this season. The Magpies believe there is interest elsewhere for the winger, in case they don't reach an agreement with Bayern Munich.

- Rodri is close to renewing his contract with Manchester City amid links with a potential move to Real Madrid, according to Matteo Moretto. A decision on the midfielder's future is imminent, with City now willing to accelerate the process. The 29-year-old's current deal runs until 2027, while he has featured 20 times in the Premier League this campaign after suffering injury issues.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:16 Michallik: Man United need major squad improvements Janusz Michallik believes Manchester United must invest in their squad to reach the next level.

- Michael Carrick is in line to become the permanent Manchester United boss, as the club's "football leaders" will recommend the 44-year-old to the Old Trafford executive committee. (The Athletic)

- Robert Lewandowski's talks over a new contract at Barcelona are on hold, with the possibility of a transfer exit as a free agent now "very close." (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Atalanta midfielder Éderson, which have given the green light over a move to Old Trafford. (Sky Sports Switzerland)

- Manuel Neuer has agreed a new contract with Bayern Munich until 2027, with the 40-year-old taking a reduced salary to extend his stay at the club to 16 years. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Sporting CP have given the "green light" for Morten Hjulmand to leave this summer, with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in the 26-year-old midfielder. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle United have made contact to sign Jarrod Bowen, 29, with the West Ham United captain also being tracked by Liverpool and Everton. (Ekrem Konur)

- Arijanet Muric is set to return to newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town, as the permanent deal option on the goalkeeper's loan won't be triggered by Serie A side Sassuolo. (Nicolo Schira)

- RB Leipzig will need to sanction some transfer exits at the end of the season, with Castello Lukeba, Arthur Vermeeren, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Eljif Elmas among the names listed for potential moves away. (BILD)

- Atlético Madrid are interested in Paris Saint-Germain attacking duo Goncalo Ramos and Lee Kang-In, while the Ligue 1 champions have been linked with a move for Julián Álvarez. (AS)

- Andrea Cambiaso is a target for Como this summer, while the 26-year-old Juventus defender has been linked with Premier League clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus are set for a meeting with PSG over a move for Randal Kolo Muani, with the versatile striker set to return to Paris at the end of the season from his loan at Tottenham Hotspur. (Gazzetta dello Sport)