Arne Slot: I have 'every reason' to think I will be Liverpool head coach next season

Don Hutchison says that Liverpool's ownership "need to have a conversation" about changing manager from Arne Slot "to someone better out there like Xabi Alonso." (1:33)

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Arne Slot has said he has "every reason" to believe he will remain as Liverpool head coach next season despite growing unrest within the fanbase.

Slot was booed by the Anfield crowd for his decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, with Liverpool's disappointing Premier League title defence having prompted calls for Slot to be sacked this summer. The frustration among supporters has only intensified since Xabi Alonso -- who is a fan favourite on Merseyside, having won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 -- was linked with the current managerial vacancy at Chelsea.

Asked whether he can categorically confirm he will be in the dugout next season, Slot said: "I don't think I am deciding that alone by myself, but I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season. First of all, I am contracted to this club and second of all from all the talks we are having. That is my take on it.

"But if you don't have the best season, especially if you compare with last season -- if you compare it with other seasons you might have a different debate -- but if you compare it with last season, this has definitely not been a great season.

Arne Slot has endured a difficult second season at Liverpool. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Then it is also normal that criticism comes. We have all had our share, and with 'all' I mean the players have had their share, the manager has had their share and other people in the club have had their share. That is how things work nowadays if you don't win the league.

"I think the world has gone to [the point where] if a manager or a club doesn't have their best season there is always a debate about that, it is not only Liverpool it is all around the world. That is the new reality in football. It is not up to me to judge the people who judge me, they have every right to have their opinion and in this modern time everyone can share his opinion as well.

"By the way, this happened 10, 15 years ago as well but then you did it in a pub and not everyone heard it. Now it is also probably done in the pub -- if I read what they are saying they must have drunk a little bit! Now it is more out in the open than it was back in the days, and that is everywhere the same so I would be surprised if that had been different here at Liverpool."

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Despite Liverpool's underwhelming campaign, Slot's side can qualify for next season's Champions League with a victory over Aston Villa on Friday. The Reds could be boosted by the return of several key players at Villa Park, including Mohamed Salah, who has missed the last two games with a muscle problem.

"Ibou [Konate] is okay, he trained with us. Mo [Salah] will be available tomorrow but only for a few minutes. Hopefully he can come in. Alisson [Becker] trained with us again, let's see tomorrow whether he is ready or has to wait one more week.

"Florian [Wirtz] [had a] stomach infection and is on antibiotics. Let's see if he is ready to play tomorrow."