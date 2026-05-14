Man United vs. Man City in FA Youth Cup final: TV channel, how to watch for free, kick-off time, live stream, venue

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JJ Gabriel's Manchester United will face Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup final. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United and Manchester City will contest the FA Youth Cup final for the first time since 1986.

The top two sides in the Under-18 Premier League will vie for the prestigious prize in a Manchester derby.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch Man United vs. Man City in FA Youth Cup final

The match will be broadcast live in the UK by the BBC. You can watch on BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website and app.

TNT Sports will also be broadcasting the match live.

Key Details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday May 14 at 7 p.m. BST.

Venue: Joie Stadium, Manchester.

Darren Fletcher disappointed final isn't at the Etihad

Darren Fletcher has called the controversial decision not to play Thursday's FA Youth Cup final at the Etihad Stadium disappointing but told his Manchester United players purely to focus on beating their local rivals.

The first all-Manchester Youth Cup final since 1986 will be played at City's Joie Stadium across the road from the Etihad, which City have said is unavailable due to construction work.

Last time United won this competition in 2022 a team including Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho beat Nottingham Forest in front of 67,000 fans at Old Trafford, but the Joie's capacity is just 7,000 -- with United receiving a ticket allocation of less than 1,000.

"Obviously we're disappointed, because I think part of this competition is playing in these big venues and it's a massive competition," Fletcher said.

"It's amazing for everyone involved in youth football. For the players, it's special. It's got special history.

"Players who have won it still talk about it now to this day. Even if they've gone on and won Premier Leagues, they talk about how amazing it was to win with their youth team and their friends.

"We're disappointed for everyone, disappointed for the Man City players, for our players fundamentally, for the fans, for the coaches on both sides. Everyone involved in the game will be disappointed.

"But ultimately, we move on from it now and we take on the challenge of playing in the academy stadium. It's done now, so there's no point in dwelling on it."

City, who have just beaten United to the U18 Premier League North title, have won two of the previous six Youth Cup finals but lost 3-1 to Aston Villa last year. United have won this competition a record 11 times but only once in the last 14 years.

This season's squad has included Denmark under-21 international Chidi Obi, Wayne Rooney's son Kai and 15-year-old goal machine JJ Gabriel, a candidate for the club's pre-season tour after scoring 26 times in 28 appearances this term.

Fletcher called Gabriel an "amazing talent" but said the club would handle his development carefully.

"We want him to go up there and thrive, we want him to go up there and do well and I think we need to get him in the position to do that and, even if he doesn't, that's not the end of the world either," Fletcher said.

"It's making sure it's at the right time and understanding why and what the needs are really and being really careful with them, because once you get thrown in there then you're judged very, very quickly, rightly or wrongly, so it's important that we do right by his development."

Fletcher is in his first season as United's under-18s coach. In January, the Scot led the senior team for two matches after Ruben Amorim's sacking, but he has thrived in his primary role.

"I've loved everything about it," he said. "I've loved getting to know the players personally. I've loved developing them and improving them...

"In terms of a team, we've progressed a little bit, but the individuals have progressed a lot from the beginning of the season.

"Getting to a final is nice. It's a nice reward for the players more so than anybody, not for me."

PA contributed to this report.