Middlesbrough hold team meeting as Southampton spying drama continues

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Middlesbrough were beaten over two legs against Southampton. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Middlesbrough players were back at their training ground for a team meeting on Thursday, unsure if their season is finished as the 'spygate' scandal rumbles on.

Southampton have been charged with breaching EFL regulations, including one which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two sides, after Middlesbrough filed a complaint alleging unauthorised filming by someone connected to Southampton ahead of the first leg of their playoff semifinal.

Southampton edged past Middlesbrough in the second leg on Tuesday to book their place in the final against Hull on May 23, but could yet face sanctions from the EFL after Middlesbrough alleged one of their training sessions was being spied on.

A photograph has since emerged, first published by the Daily Mail, showing Southampton first-team performance-analyst intern William Salt allegedly filming a training session ahead of the first leg.

ESPN has seen the image and verified its authenticity.

Sources have told ESPN that at least two other teams in the Championship hold suspicions of having had their training sessions spied on.

The matter is now with an independent disciplinary commission who will judge if Southampton have breached EFL regulation 127. Middlesbrough are working with super lawyer Nick de Marco, according to ESPN sources.

- Spygate: What next for Southampton? What's the rule, will they be punished?

- Explaining Middlesborough vs. Southampton spygate fall-out

- Middlesbrough boss slams Southampton for "disgraceful" spy scandal

All the while Middlesbrough's players wait to find out if their season is over, or if there will be a late reprieve. Sources have told ESPN Middlesbrough will push for the sternest possible punishment to be handed out to Southampton, if found guilty.

Southampton issued a statement on Tuesday saying they had requested more time to conduct an internal investigation.

Their manager Tonda Eckert walked out of their post-match press conference after being asked if he was a cheat by a journalist.