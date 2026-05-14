ISL Musings: Break halts Bagan's momentum, Blasters resurgence, epic Kolkata derby to decide title?

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As the Indian Super League season heads into its final stretch, there's a serious title race on our hands, and for the first time in ISL history, a Kolkata derby that matters is coming up. East Bengal are in the drivers' seat, but they have a rocky road to navigate through.

We muse on an eventful week in the ISL.

Long break brings Bagan to grinding halt

Mohun Bagan were not in action for 20 days before they played against FC Goa, and it really showed. They looked rusty -- devoid of any real rhythm -- despite all the great personnel they have in attack.

Bagan played two games in four days after the break and scored one goal in total. That goal came from a big Sandesh Jhingan mistake. Bagan have struggled to create anything sustained, their much-vaunted strike-force looks isolated and bereft of ideas, and really, they haven't looked steadfast in defence either.

Vishal Kaith misread a Ronney Wilson cross in that draw against FC Goa, and then against Inter Kashi, Asif Khan's 'miss of the season' contender allowed Bagan off the hook with just a point.

Two points from the last two games. Their fate is still in their own hands, but they need to beat the best East Bengal side in years, which now seems like a daunting task.

Boro (big) match is actually boro in every way this season

Praise be! The ISL finally will see a Kolkata Derby that matters. This one doesn't just matter. This one, on May 17, could be the game that defines ISL 2025-26.

Mohun Bagan need the win more than East Bengal do. But that doesn't mean East Bengal will play for the draw. Imagine how Oscar Bruzon would love to throw the final dagger at their city rivals on derby day. Imagine the immortality that awaits him in one half of Kolkata if that happens.

On the other hand, there's Bagan. No momentum on their side, a coach still grappling with how to make the best use of their attacking riches.

For the last few seasons, a theme of the ISL has been the inevitability of Bagan. For the last two games, how can Sergio Lobera bring that inevitability back?

The Great Wall of Bengaluru stands in Jamshedpur's way

Given Bagan's two draws and East Bengal's draw last week, Jamshedpur will feel that they have thrown away the title that might have been there for the taking. What stood between them was the giant figure of India's no.1. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's performance for the ages, and a nicely taken Ryan Williams goal which gave Bengaluru FC a 1-0 win at Jamshedpur. Now, Owen Coyle's side's title hopes nothing more than a mathematical possibility.

Madih Talal weaved his magic, Raphael Messi Bouli got into goal-scoring position after goal-scoring position. Gurpreet stood in the way, saying no each time. The big man had one of those days, Jamshedpur were lift licking their wounds.

Unlucky Punjab deserved more

As Punjab FC went to Kolkata to face East Bengal, they knew they'd have to win to continue to remain in the title race. They put in a performance that perhaps deserved it too.

They dominated East Bengal on every attacking metric, having slightly more xG, more shots, and more shots on target. They had more touches in the opposition box than East Bengal did too, but the statistic that mattered eventually read East Bengal 0-0 Punjab.

If Punjab had won, they would've gone level on points with East Bengal, and taken the advantage on the head-to-head record, which would've served as the tie-breaker eventually.

Now, they need a host of results to go their way, if they are to win the league.

The great Blasters resurgence

After Ashley Westwood's first game in charge this season, Kerala Blasters had one point for seven games. Since then, they've won four and drawn one in their next five games, including the latest 3-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting.

Kerala Blasters' Víctor Bertomeu celebrates after scoring against Mohammedan. Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL

There's a sense of pride and happiness that has returned to Blasters ranks, and one that should see a lot more fans turning up in Kochi for their last game of the season against FC Goa.

From a season that looked like it would end with them battling relegation, it has become one where they are comfortably in mid table.

Westwood continues to prove why he's such a sought-after coach. Under him, performances continued to improve after each game and Blasters secured much-needed positive results.

What else happened?

Chennaiyin's miserable season continued, as they went to Guwahati to get thrashed 4-1 by NorthEast United. Odisha picked up another win by beating SC Delhi 2-1.

But more importantly, how could we finish a week's musings with no mention of the AIFF. It was confirmed on May 13 that the last games of the season would be held on May 21. Another piece of organisational chaos in a season that has had no shortage of it.

It's clearly unfair on teams who didn't know of the exact logistics of the final day until a week before. It affects their preparations, with teams needing to rework on their training schedules while also adding to players' workload.

In a season full of organisational hurdles, it's only apt that the season is ending the way it is.