Rafael Nadal denies bid for Real Madrid presidency

Alejandro Moreno slams Florentino Pérez for suggesting that Real Madrid did not win LaLiga because of the Negreira case. (2:08)

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Rafael Nadal has denied reports linking him with a bid to become Real Madrid president after Florentino Pérez announced upcoming elections at the club.

"I have read reports that link me as a possible candidate for the Real Madrid presidency," Nadal wrote on social media on Wednesday. "I would like to clarify that these reports are not true."

Nadal clarified his position on Thursday, saying: "Yesterday I wanted to nip any speculation in the bud. I saw that I was being linked with [possible candidate] Enrique Riquelme's candidacy. I understand that it made sense and people can speculate but, although I have a good relationship with him [Riquelme], I have enormous respect for Florentino and everything that he is.

"I didn't want to fuel speculation about something I'm not involved in. To prevent that -- I'm not one to deny things -- but football is a world apart and I just wanted to make it clear that I'm not focussed on that at the moment.

"I like football, I'm passionate about it, I'm a Madrid fan and a Mallorca fan. Yesterday was a difficult day. We have to recognise that things at Madrid have not gone well. This is sport -- there have been mistakes and there is nothing wrong with recognising that after so many years of making the right decisions.

"I understand that elections are being called. The members will decide whether to keep their trust or if there is a possible alternative, and the owners will decide who they want to be their leader."

Rafael Nadal has made no secret of his love for Real Madrid. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who is an honorary club member, has previously expressed an interest in succeeding Pérez in the role.

"Would I like to be [president]? I think so," he told Movistar in an interview in 2023. "I think I'd like to. But there are a lot of things. Right now there's nothing to say because we have the best possible president [Pérez].

"What I think today, I might not think tomorrow. There are lots of twists and turns in life. You have to know if you're qualified to do this kind of thing. I'm quite realistic. I know my limitations. I don't know if I'd be capable or not. Time will tell."

In a dramatic news conference on Tuesday, Pérez criticised what he considered to be a smear campaign against him and called for a fresh election despite having been re-elected unopposed in January 2025.

"I'm the first to admit that I want to win everything," the 79-year-old said. "Under my presidency, we've won 37 football titles and 29 basketball titles. I want to talk about all those who are campaigning behind the scenes.

"I invite anyone who wants to stand for election to do so. I'm standing to defend the interests of Real Madrid's members. They won't intimidate me. It gives me a lot of energy."

Pérez has been elected unopposed in each of the club's last five elections, since 2009. He was also the Madrid president between 2000 and 2006.

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There are a strict set of criteria which need to be fulfilled by any candidate for the Madrid presidency, which include having been a member for 20 years, holding Spanish nationality, and having the ability to personally guarantee 15% of the club's annual budget.

Nadal fulfills the first two and earned $135 million in prize money during his career, which ended in 2024.

Madrid's annual budget for the 2024-25 season was €1.161 billion ($1.36bn) -- the largest in club football -- according to Deloitte.

Businessman and Madrid member Riquelme said on Wednesday that he would "decide in the next few days if we accept the challenge." He has previously been mentioned by Pérez as a possible opponent.

The club have endured a difficult season on and off the pitch. Their loss to Barcelona in El Clásico on Sunday confirmed Barça as LaLiga champions, and came days after a training bust-up between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni for which each player was fined €500,000 ($586,000) by Madrid.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland and Adriana Garcia, as well as information from EFE, contributed to this report.