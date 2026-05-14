USMNT's Joe Scally to decide club future after World Cup

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Joe Scally will wait until after the World Cup to decide his club future. Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

United States defender Joe Scally is going to make a call on his club future after this summer's World Cup.

Scally, 23, has been at Borussia Monchengladbach since Jan. 2021, and last month, he passed the 150-appearance mark for his club in the Bundesliga. His contract is up next summer and sources have told ESPN there has been longstanding interest from the Premier League and Serie A in Scally.

"I love the club," Scally said. "But who knows what the future will bring. A player always needs to be open minded."

Scally has previously said he wants to experience a different league at some point in his career.

"It will be an exciting summer with the World Cup, and that's where my focus is at now. And then we'll see after that," he said.

Scally has 24 caps for the USMNT and hopes to be part of Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man squad. He has been a constant for Gladbach since signing, but found it hard to break into Pochettino's squad last season. He missed out on selection for last summer's Gold Cup, but was back in the mix for the matches with Paraguay, Uruguay, Belgium and Portugal.

"Playing and playing well is helping us," Scally said. "That's the main thing, hopefully that puts [me] in the best position to be [at the World Cup].

"I have a great relationship with, with the coach. He just pretty much reiterates to play well at your club, get playing minutes so I think that's the main thing, to kind of just keep doing that. It puts me in the best possible place to be there at the World Cup and arrive at that 100%."

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But before that, Scally has one final match left of the season with Gladbach, at home to Hoffenheim. It's been a tricky season for the club, but they look set for a mid-table finish.

"The season's been up and down," Scally said. "We were always in and around relegation but I don't think it was ever on our minds as players or as a team. We always felt that we had the quality to not let it dip [into a relegation battle].

"For myself, 150 games, it's something special. I think it shows all the hard work and different things I've done to get to that point and of course I'm very happy and proud. Nothing comes without hard work and I think that's sort of where that came from."