Jurriën Timber has 'a chance' to solve Arsenal right-back fitness crisis - Mikel Arteta

Steve Nicol says that it is "sad" that Arsenal's last game of the season will be "ruined" by a reserve Crystal Palace lineup. (1:40)

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Mikel Arteta believes Jurriën Timber has a "chance" to be fit for Arsenal's Champions League final as the defender faces a race against time to resolve the club's right-back crisis.

Ben White was ruled out of Arsenal's pivotal run-in with a knee injury, while Timber has been absent for two months due to a groin problem.

The injuries leave Arsenal exposed at right-back for their concluding Premier League matches against Burnley and Crystal Palace, and their European showpiece with Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

It could leave Cristhian Mosquera or left-back Riccardo Calafiori deputising, and having to deal with PSG's danger man, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, in Budapest.

Jurriën Timber could solve Arsenal's problem at right-back. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"There is a chance," said Arteta when asked if Timber will be available again this season.

"But how big that chance is, I cannot tell you. I'm being completely honest. He's going to try to do everything he can to convert that chance as high as possible in the shortest possible period. And that's the challenge ahead.

"He's progressed a little bit in the last few days. He's feeling better. We're going to try to get him available as quickly as possible. But he's obviously been out now for a while, unfortunately. He's such an important player for us -- we all know that -- and he's doing everything that he possibly can to help the team in any capacity.

"But we need to look at alternatives. The two players that we have there [at right-back] are not available at the moment. We need to look and do something else. The good thing is that we have experienced that all over the pitch this season."

Arsenal are just two games away from winning their first league title since 2004. Victory against Burnley on Monday night would leave Manchester City needing to win away at Bournemouth to take the championship battle to the final day.

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Arteta revealed he did not watch City cruise to a 3-0 win against Palace on Wednesday evening -- which allowed Pep Guardiola's side to peg the Gunners back to two points with just six to play for -- because he was attending a dinner with the club's title sponsor, Emirates.

But when asked if he feels as though he has one hand on the Premier League trophy, Arteta said: "I feel that we have another opportunity on Monday to be a step closer. And that's the only thing.

"The team is really present, just living the moment, and emotionally in a really good state. The energy level is the right one. Everybody is so enthusiastic and so positive about the way that we can finish the season."