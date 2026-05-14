200th Johor Darul Ta'zim goal small consolation for Bérgson after ASEAN Club Championship exit

Despite losing 2-1 to Johor Darul Ta'zim, Buriram United's extra-time strike was enough to see them advance into the ASEAN Club Championship final 4-3 on aggregate. (1:29)

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BURIRAM, Thailand -- Bérgson da Silva has already reached his fair share of milestones in his five or so free-scoring years with Johor Darul Ta'zim.

He is already the Malaysia Super League's all-time top scorer, with last season's 32-goal haul the record for a single season.

He remains the only person to have scored 100 goals for JDT -- a feat he remarkably took just over two years to achieve back in September 2023.

And on Wednesday, he reached the next century -- racking up his 200th goal for the club in all competition as he opened the scoring in the second leg of the ASEAN Club Championship semifinal against Buriram United.

Heading into the tie trailing 3-1 on aggregate, Bérgson's goal and a second from Marcos Guilherme sparked a stunning JDT fightback that was enough to force extra-time at Chang Arena -- although Buriram would go on to hit back in the 98th minute to advance to the final 4-3 on aggregate despite losing on the evening.

The dejection that enveloped the JDT camp at the final whistle was understandable. A first win over Buriram in six meetings was scant consolation, as they were left wondering what might have been.

"Our feeling today is frustration because we know [it could have been] more," Bérgson told ESPN.

"We paid for [the performance in the] game at home. We paid for the small details.

"If we didn't concede the goal to [Guilherme] Bissoli -- the last one [that made it] 3-1 -- we would have qualified from this game, 2-0 here in 90 minutes.

"In extra-time, they gave one or two shots on target but, during the 90 minutes, we created a lot.

"We are very proud of the team. We need to grow up and [keep our] heads up because we have a big responsibility with this team."

Bérgson admitted that he had not been aware that he was on 199 goals heading into the tie, but was willing to put aside the disappointment of their exit from the tournament briefly to reflect on the personal achievement.

"I didn't know that," the Brazilian replied, when informed his first-half penalty had been his 200th goal for the club. "But every goal for the jersey, to be honest, is very exciting to me.

"When I came here five, six years ago, I was still a young player. Now I'm 35 years old.

"I've learned to love the club, how to make the people proud in Johor, how they treat me, how 'boss' [JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris] gives me the confidence ... I think I'm one of them already on the pitch -- a Johorean guy.

"I'm very proud and very happy to achieve this target. 200 goals is ... banyak [a lot].

"Saya gembira hari ini [I'm happy today]. We push in the next."

It has almost been a recurring them each season where JDT brings in new strikers with glittering credentials, only for Bérgson to remain their most-reliable spearhead when the going gets tough.

Now that he's 35, could he still be aiming for more landmarks?

"I don't promise this," he added. "Every season I [just want to] push myself to be a better player, better person.

"And this club makes me very proud. I can feel my difference from six years ago until today. I'm very proud."