Hull City ask fans for 'patience' amid Southampton 'Spygate' confusion

Marcotti: Southampton should be thrown out of playoff final for spying (2:09)

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Hull have asked their frustrated fans to be patient for Championship playoff final tickets as opponents Southampton await the outcome of the 'Spygate' hearing.

The Tigers booked their place in the May 23 match at Wembley on Monday night with a 2-0 win at Millwall, with their supporters now eager to get their hands on tickets.

But it is still not 100% clear who they will face, with Southampton having been charged by the EFL with spying on a training session held by their semi-final opponents Middlesbrough last week.

An independent commission will examine the charges and if found guilty, the panel has a range of sanctions open to it, ranging from a warning to expulsion.

It has been reported that the hearing is taking place on Thursday.

The EFL has not confirmed this, but did request a hearing take place "at the earliest opportunity" when it announced the charges against Southampton last Friday evening.

Hull have issued a statement saying full details of the ticket sales process would be communicated "in due course."

"Until then, we kindly ask supporters to refrain from contacting the ticket office while final details are being confirmed," the statement added.

"We appreciate your continued patience and support."

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The timing of ticket sales from the finalists have been aligned in previous years for a variety of reasons, including to avoid one club's fans inundating their ticket office if the opponent goes early in putting them on sale.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail published photos of the man alleged to have been caught filming Boro's training session last Thursday and identified him as being part of Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert's staff.

A kick-off time has still not been confirmed for the playoff final either, but it is understood that at this stage this is in line with previous seasons.