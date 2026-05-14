Ex-boss backs James Maddison for 'important' role as Tottenham battle relegation

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi says his side have the quality to stay in the Premier League after their 1-1 draw against Leeds. (1:41)

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Tottenham Hotspur remain mired in relegation trouble, but fit-again James Maddison has been backed to make a difference after his eagerly-anticipated return from injury on Monday.

Maddison was introduced off the bench in the 85th minute of Spurs' 1-1 draw at home to Leeds, making make his first competitive appearance in 375 days.

A partial tear of his anterior cruciate ligament last May was followed by a complete rupture during a friendly in August which along with a succession of other injury problems has severely hampered Tottenham's terrible season.

A typically candid Maddison described this campaign as "one to forget" for everyone associated with Spurs on Monday after a bright cameo in a draw that leaves the club 17th with a two-point cushion to the Premier League relegation zone with two games left.

However, Maddison is finally able to contribute after a frustrating watching front and his old boss Daniel Farke has no doubt the "baller" can have an impact after he had a front row seat to his comeback where he almost won a stoppage-time penalty against Leeds.

James Maddison returned from an ACL rupture this week. Getty

Maddison flourished under the Leeds boss at Norwich, and Farke said: "I have a soft spot for James Maddison. He was my player when he was pretty young.

"If you love football, then you love James Maddison because he is a pure baller.

"For me, he is one of the most creative, gifted and talented midfield players in England.

"You feel [sorry] when such a great footballer and even better human being is out for such a long time, but I was just delighted to see him back in the last matchday squads.

"What he has shown in the last few minutes, although he was out for such a long time, he can be there with a decisive pass, or a decisive cross or a decisive set-piece.

"He is also smart in and around the box to win sometimes smart free-kicks or perhaps even try to win a penalty sometimes.

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"It's always good when you have an option like James Maddison. I'm pretty sure he will and can play an important part in the run-in."

Maddison scored 12 goals and produced 11 assists for Spurs during a roller-coaster 2024-25 campaign.

No Tottenham player has reached that tally this season and unwanted records have tumbled - including a 15-match winless run in the Premier League.

Without Maddison's creativity, Spurs first struggled under Thomas Frank to score goals from open play and take control of matches without an experienced playmaker before the disastrous reign of Igor Tudor increased the risk of a seismic first relegation in 49 years.

The arrival of Roberto De Zerbi has breathed fresh life into an injury-hit and abject Tottenham team, but Maddison could be the Italian's much-needed ace in the pack.

Even with Maddison likely to be limited to substitute appearances against Chelsea and Everton, his composure, calm and quality in the final third should help Spurs regardless of the game-state.