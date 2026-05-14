Explained: Juventus, Milan among 10 clubs in fixture disarray due to tennis match

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MILAN, Italy -- With just three days to go until the start of the penultimate round of Serie A fixtures, half the teams do not know when their matches will be played.

The Rome derby is at the core of the issue as it was originally slated to kick off at 12:30 p.m. [local time] on Sunday, along with four other matches involving teams competing for a Champions League berth.

Because the race for the final three Champions League spots -- behind newly-crowned champion Inter Milan -- is so tight, the games featuring Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Como all have to be played simultaneously to ensure fairness.

However, the Italian Open men's singles tennis final is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Rome's Foro Italico, in the same complex as the Stadio Olimpico and, because of fears of public safety, local authorities have ordered the derby to be moved to Monday evening.

Because of the disruption that would cause to thousands of fans of the 10 teams involved, Serie A proposed an alternative: kicking off at 12 p.m. and pushing back the start of the tennis to 5:30 p.m.

That was rejected by Rome authorities and so the Italian league's governing body lodged a formal appeal with the Regional Administrative Tribunal (TAR) on Wednesday night.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was asked about the matter on Wednesday, after his team's loss to Inter in the Italian Cup final, and he blamed Serie A, adding that he wouldn't even turn up at the stadium if the derby was played on Sunday.

"We could have thought of this overlap, but at the time elements such as five matches simultaneously and Lazio's Italian Cup final were missing," Serie A president Ezio Simonelli said. "It certainly won't happen again.

"Out of a sense of responsibility also towards the 300,000 fans involved, we proposed a solution and I assure you that bringing forward a match by half an hour is not a usual thing. We are asking the players and teams to make a sacrifice."

A tennis match is causing havoc with the Serie A teams who are chasing Champions League qualification. Getty

Key matchups in Serie A

Five points separate Napoli, in second, and sixth-place Como.

Napoli are on 70 points, Juventus 68, Milan and Roma 67 and Como 65.

They are all playing against teams with little to play for but pride, with Napoli visiting already-relegated Pisa, while Juventus, Milan and Como play Fiorentina, Genoa and Parma respectively -- with those three sides already safe from relegation.

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Lazio are out of the race for the European spots.

At the other end of the table, Lecce -- who occupy the last position of safety -- are one point above 18th-place Cremonese and visit Sassuolo. Cremonese travel to Udinese.

Players to watch

Christian Pulisic missed Milan's last match on Sunday, a dire loss at home to Atalanta that saw a mass fan walkout.

Pulisic had a lower back injury but he trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday and is expected to be back for the trip to Genoa, where he will be looking for his first goal in 2026.

The U.S. forward hasn't scored in his last 17 league matches since Dec. 28. He has also gone without a goal in eight games for his country.

Suspensions

Milan will be without Rafael Leão, Alexis Saelemaekers and Pervis Estupiñán, who are banned due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli is also suspended after he was shown a straight red card in his team's 3-0 loss on Saturday -- also to Inter.