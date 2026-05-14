Michael Carrick: Man United head coach shortlisted for Manager of the Season

Michael Carrick says "clarity" is needed about his future at Manchester United but believes the decision is not up to him. (0:49)

Michael Carrick: Man Utd contract is out of my hands (0:49)

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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has been named on the shortlist for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award.

The 44-year-old appears on the six-man list despite only having taken charge of 15 games in the Premier League this season.

Carrick succeeded Ruben Amorim in January with the club sitting in sixth place. Since then, he has overseen a return to the Champions League thanks to victories over the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Michael Carrick has turned Manchester United's fortunes around this season. (Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With 10 wins and three draws from those 15 games, Carrick is second only to Pep Guardiola in Premier League points amassed since his appointment.

United are planning talks with Carrick -- who is on a contract until the end of this season -- about continuing as head coach in 2026-27, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Keith Andrews, Mikel Arteta, Guardiola, Andoni Iraola and Regis Le Bris are the other names on the shortlist, with the winner decided by a combination of a public vote and a panel of football experts.

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Andrews in particular may be considered as a strong contender for the award. Brentford lost Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Christian Nørgaard, Mark Flekken and manager Thomas Frank in the summer, but sit eighth in Andrews' first ever season as a manager.

Brentford striker Igor Thiago is one of eight players to make the shortlist for the Player of the Season award, alongside Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Morgan Gibbs-White, Erling Haaland, David Raya, Declan Rice, and Antoine Semenyo.

The Young Player of the Season award nominees were also announced on Thursday. Rayan Cherki, Mateus Fernandes, Lewis Hall, Michael Kayode, Junior Kroupi, Kobbie Mainoo, Nico O'Reilly, and Alex Scott make up the eight-man shortlist.