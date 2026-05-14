Gotham FC in talks to play at new NYCFC stadium - source

Jeff Kassouf details NWSL's Gotham FC in talks to move to Queens at the new NYCFC stadium. (1:00)

Gotham FC in talks to play at new NYCFC stadium in Queens (1:00)

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Gotham FC is exploring a move to New York City FC's forthcoming Etihad Park in Queens, New York, for the 2028 NWSL season, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Etihad Park is a 25,000-seat stadium that will be home to MLS' NYCFC, giving the team a soccer-specific stadium inside city limits.

No decision has been made yet about the team's future venue.

Sportico first reported that the NWSL club is in advanced talks to move to the venue, which is set to open midway through 2027.

Etihad Park is being built across the street from Citi Field, home to MLB's New York Mets, and near the National Tennis Center that hosts the U.S. Open every summer.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met USWNT manager Emma Hayes at Saturday's game. (Photo by Elsa/NWSL via Getty Images)

Gotham FC will play inside New York City limits for the first time on July 15 when the team hosts the Washington Spirit at Citi Field. Three days later, Gotham will play at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in Manhattan.

Gotham FC has played home games at Sports Illustrated Stadium (formerly Red Bull Arena) in Harrison, New Jersey, since 2021. The move there put the team closer to New York City after it played its first seven NWSL seasons (and three seasons in a previous league) in Central New Jersey at Rutgers University. The move to Harrison was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since moving to Harrison, which is across the Hudson River (and two other rivers) from Manhattan, the franchise has leaned hard into New York City.

In November, the team had a championship parade at New York City Hall, which followed more robust marketing in the city in recent years.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attended Saturday's Gotham FC home match against the Boston Legacy. The club partnered with the mayor's office to offer $5 tickets to the match for 1,000 fans, an allotment which sold out in a few hours.

The franchise has, over roughly the past year, referred to itself as "Gotham FC" without the "NJ/NY" in front of the name. When the team was rebranded from Sky Blue FC in 2021 as NJ/NY Gotham FC, the "J" was placed first intentionally, and the rollout emphasized the team's New Jersey roots.

This year, Gotham FC also unveiled a "Lady Liberty" third kit that features a silhouette of the Statue of Liberty in the blue, white and orange New York City colors.

A Gotham FC spokesperson provided the following statement to ESPN: "Like many clubs, especially in the NWSL as the league rapidly grows, we regularly evaluate options to best support our players, supporters and organization. We don't have any updates to share right now."

Gotham averaged around 8,900 fans per game at Sports Illustrated Stadium in 2025, which was middle of the pack in the NWSL.

The team won the NWSL Championship in 2023 and 2025.

ESPN's Lizzy Becherano contributed to this report.